INFLUENCERS SELECT TOP 25 TOYS OF SPRING & SUMMER

Families Can Now Shop "Influencer Choice List" Presented by Toy Association & Powered by Clamour

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From outdoor water play and active toys to creative art kits and family games for rainy days, 25 of the hottest toys and games of the season as voted on by top-tier toy and family content creators were unveiled today just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Families are now invited to shop toys from the "Best of Spring & Summer 2024 Influencer Choice List," presented by The Toy Association and powered by Clamour.

"The 'Best of Spring & Summer 2024 Influencer Choice List' brings together the best of both worlds: the top toy picks from esteemed influencers and reliable brands that parents can trust to bring their kids endless fun all summer long," said Adrienne Appell, executive vice president of marketing communications at The Toy Association. "As families are eager to kick off the summer season, they're sure to find something to fit every age and interest, whether it's a new outdoor staple, travel-ready game, or creative toys that will keep minds sharp over summer vacation."

More than 500 leading digital content creators and influencers in the Clamour network were invited to vote on products submitted by toy brands this spring. Influencers were required to have at least one million monthly views on their main platform and a social reach of more than half a million. They reviewed product details, photos, and physical samples (when available) before voting for their favorites.

The Spring & Summer 2024 Influencer Choice List

(Listed alphabetically by product name)

"As parents continue to turn to influencers for recommendations and reviews, it's important for us to provide a reliable and curated list of toys that meet their expectations," said Victoria Fener, COO of Clamour. "Our goal is to help families find products and brands that ignite imaginations and educate children through play."

For more information about the Spring & Summer 2024 Influencer Choice List powered by Clamour, contact Clamour's Victoria Fener or Jonathan Katz. No employees or representatives of Clamour or The Toy Association had any role in determining the selected products.

About The Toy Association™ toyassociation.org / toyfoundation.org / thegeniusofplay.org / playsafe.org

Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the business trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $102.8 billion, and its roughly 900 members drive the annual $41 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, government, consumers, and industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play.

As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned Toy Fair™ in New York City; hosts marketplace activities in Los Angeles; engages in state, federal, and international advocacy on behalf of its members; sustains the Canadian Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard. The Toy Association's philanthropic arm is The Toy Foundation™, a 501 (c)(3) children's charity that acts as the uniting force for the collective philanthropy of the toy industry. To date, The Toy Foundation has delivered the joy of play to 32 million children in need worldwide.

About Clamour http://www.clamour.co Clamour is a trusted influencer marketing resource for elite brands and the video influencer community. Since launching in 2016, Clamour has innovated experiential marketing in the toy industry with its annual Clamour Summit, a three-day networking retreat for over 300 top-tier video influencers, industry thought leaders, and toy brands. Clamour Summit influencers have a combined reach of over 7 billion and each year's video content generates more that 500 million earned views. Clamour events regularly host global launches of new product lines and allow brands to form priceless personal relationships with influencers for future collaboration. Past toy sponsors include Spin Master, Mattel, Hasbro, ZURU, Nintendo, PlayMonster, Moose Toys, YULU, WowWee, MGA Entertainment, Bandai, Goliath Games, Jazwares, JAKKS Pacific, Beverly Hills Teddy Bear, Redwood Ventures, and Zing Toys.

SOURCE The Toy Association