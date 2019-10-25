Influenster Launches Annual Halloween Candy Infographic

Leading ratings and reviews platform analyzed ~one million reviews to determine fan favorites by state

Oct 25, 2019, 11:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With Halloween being just days away, Influenster, the leading product reviews platform, today announced those Halloween treats (no tricks!) that have people buzzing across the nation. With 40 million product reviews written by nearly six million members, Influenster has access to a wealth of data and insights that give them a finger on the pulse of what savvy shoppers are buying. From Sour Patch Kids to Skittles, M&M's to Mounds, and Kit Kat to Crunch Bars, the infographic explores the most-reviewed candies based on the assessment of nearly one million candy reviews.

"Our members come to us to share feedback on the brands and products that make up their daily lives. Our mission is to make people smarter and more confident shoppers by arming them with personalized content and authentic peer-to-peer recommendations," says Elizabeth Scherle, Co-founder and President of Influenster. "We take this responsibility seriously but also know how to have a little fun and spark some friendly competition. While a proud Iowa native, I am shocked by my home state's love of Butterfinger. Personally, I'll be stealing the Peanut M&M's from my daughter's trick-or-treat bag this year."

To determine its annual list, Influenster pulled the most-reviewed candies on the platform overall, broke down this review data by state, and then normalized said review count based on each state's population size on our platform. Full results below.

Alabama

Sour Patch Kids Candy

Alaska

Reese's Pieces Peanut Butter Candy

Arizona

Skittles Original Fruit Candy

Arkansas

Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers

California

Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Candy Bar

Colorado

Twizzlers Filled Twists Strawberry Lemonade

Connecticut

Wonka Nerds

Delaware

Snickers Chocolate Bar

District of Columbia

York Peppermint Patty

Florida

Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Candy Bar

Georgia

Twizzlers Filled Twists Strawberry Lemonade

Hawaii

Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Candy Bar

Idaho

Hershey's Whoppers Malted Milk Balls

Illinois

Nestlé Crunch Bar

Indiana

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Miniatures

Iowa

Butterfinger Candy Bar

Kansas

M&M's Brand Peanut Chocolate

Kentucky

3 Musketeers Candy Bar

Louisiana

Creme Savers Strawberries & Rolls

Maine

Starburst Original Fruit Chews

Maryland

York Peppermint Patty

Massachusetts

Skittles Original Fruit Candy

Michigan

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Miniatures

Minnesota

Twix

Mississippi

Kit Kat White Crisp Wafers 'n Creme Bar

Missouri

Swedish Fish Red Candy

Montana

Mounds Candy Bar

Nebraska

Airheads White Mystery

Nevada

Milky Way Candy Bar

New Hampshire

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar

New Jersey

Kit Kat Crisp Wafers in Milk Chocolate

New Mexico

Snickers Almond Bar

New York

Kit Kat Crisp Wafers in Milk Chocolate

North Carolina

York Peppermint Patty

North Dakota

Dove Chocolate Promises Silky Smooth Milk Chocolate

Ohio

Airheads White Mystery

Oklahoma

Brach's Candy Corn

Oregon

M&M's Milk Chocolate Candy

Pennsylvania

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Miniatures

Rhode Island

Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolate

South Carolina

HARIBO Goldbears Gummi Candy

South Dakota

Twix

Tennessee

Starburst All Pink Fruit Chews

Texas

Nestlé Crunch Bar

Utah

Sour Patch Watermelon

Vermont

Airheads White Mystery

Virginia

Dove Fruit Chocolate

Washington

Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Candy Bar

West Virginia

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar

Wisconsin

M&M's Milk Chocolate Candy

Wyoming

Almond Joy Snack Size Bites

About Influenster

Influenster is a digital destination where millions of consumers research and review products and where brands can connect with highly engaged, empowered shoppers. Our mission is to connect the right people with the right products at the right time, fueled by the most relevant peer-to-peer recommendations.

The Influenster community of nearly six million members is still rapidly growing. These product mavens have written 40 million reviews on more than 2.5 million products, contributing an additional one million reviews each month. 

Headquartered in New York City, Influenster was founded by Elizabeth Scherle and Aydin Acar in 2010; and was recently acquired by Bazaarvoice, Inc., the leading provider of product reviews and user-generated content (UGC) solutions.

Contact: laura.brinker@influenster.com

