Influenster Unveils 2019 'Reviewers' Choice Awards: Best in Beauty' Winners

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Influenster, the leading product reviews platform — whose ~6 million members have written 38 million+ reviews, with that number growing by 1 million monthly — today announced the winners of its 2019 "Reviewers' Choice Awards: Best in Beauty." Across makeup, facial skin care, hair care, body care, and fragrance, 200+ winners were selected based on the analysis of almost 6.5 million organic, non-incentivized reviews, all written in the past year by its passionate community of everyday consumers. Factors including review volume, year-over-year growth and star rating determined which products rose to the top across Prestige, Mass, and Indie channels. In addition, Influenster spotlighted a few favorites in more niche and emerging categories.

Setting Influenster's fifth annual Reviewers' Choice Awards apart from others in the industry is that the winners are selected based on authentic feedback from real people, not the opinions of editors, social media stars or other category experts. Time and again, product reviews are ranked more influential to purchase decisions than most other sources of information. In fact, in an Influenster survey of 10,000 members conducted in early 2019, 98% of respondents said they consult ratings and reviews while shopping and that this is especially necessary when evaluating Beauty products (91%, vs. the next highest being 73% in Technology/Electronics, followed by 48% in Clothing/Apparel). In terms of their influence on purchase decisions in the Beauty category, ratings and reviews out-rank friends and family by 1.6x, editorial content by 2.6x, and both influencers and social media by more than 5x.

"In an era where consumers demand more and more transparency of brands and media, Influenster is proud to lead the charge in shifting Beauty industry dynamics by raising the voices of real people," says Elizabeth Scherle, President and Co-founder of Influenster. "Our members are consumers voting with their purchase power, and to spotlight the products that not only enhance their daily lives but inspire them to share is a responsibility we take seriously. This year's winners represent a mix of cult classics, up-and-comers, time-tested solutions, and hot new formats and ingredients. We know the opinions shared by our members will help make people smarter Beauty shoppers across the board."

Of the nearly 6.5 million reviews analyzed this year, the makeup category contributed the highest volume with 2.4 million reviews, followed by skin care (face and body) at 2.2 million: these categories comprised 56% of all Beauty reviews in the past year. Ingredients stealing the stage in the white-hot facial skincare category include vitamin C, retinol, and cica. And, regardless of category or retail channel, customization and personalization continue to be trend drivers, with the emergence of new tailor-made products to address specific concerns.

View the entire list of winners for the Influenster "2019 Reviewers' Choice Awards: Best in Beauty" below or at www.influenster.com/awards/winners.

BEST IN MAKEUP

Best Mass Mascara Maybelline Great Lash Washable Mascara Best Prestige Mascara IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara Best Indie Mascara MILK MAKEUP KUSH High Volume Mascara Best Overall False Lashes KISS Looks So Natural Shy False Eyelashes Best Mass Eyeshadow Palette Revolution Beauty Re-Loaded Palette Best Prestige Eyeshadow Palette Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Eyeshadow Palette Best Indie Eyeshadow Palette Violet Voss HG- PRO Eyeshadow Palette Best Mass Pencil Brow Maybelline Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil Best Prestige Pencil Brow Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Eyebrow Pencil Best Indie Pencil Brow ColourPop Precision Brow Pencil Best Mass Gel Brow Maybelline TattooStudio Waterproof Eyebrow Gel Best Prestige Gel Brow Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow + Volumizing Eyebrow Gel Best Indie Gel Brow ColourPop Crème Brow Colour Gel Best Mass Single Eyeshadow NYX Professional Makeup Shimmer Down Pigment Best Prestige Single Eyeshadow Stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow Best Indie Single Eyeshadow Morphe Individual Eye Shadows Best Mass Pencil Eyeliner NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil Best Prestige Pencil Eyeliner Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil Best Indie Pencil Eyeliner ColourPop Swerve Crème Gel Eyeliner Pencil Best Mass Gel Eyeliner COVERGIRL Ink It! Perfect Point Gel Eyeliner Best Prestige Gel Eyeliner Marc Jacobs Highliner Gel Liner Best Indie Gel Eyeliner Pretty Vulgar The Ink Gel Eyeliner Best Overall Liquid Eyeliner tarte Sex Kitten Liquid Liner Black Best Mass Makeup Brush Real Techniques Expert Face Brush Best Prestige Makeup Brush tarte The Buffer Airbrush Finish Bamboo Foundation Brush Best Indie Makeup Brush Morphe M439 Deluxe Buffer Best Mass Sponge e.l.f. Total Face Sponge Best Prestige Sponge The Original beautyblender Best Indie Sponge Morphe Flawless Beauty Sponge Best Mass Concealer Makeup Revolution Conceal & Define Full Coverage Conceal & Contour Best Prestige Concealer Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi Use Sculpting Concealer Best Indie Concealer ColourPop No Filter Concealer Best Mass Setting Powder COVERGIRL Outlast All-Day Matte Finishing Powder Best Prestige Setting Powder Laura Mercier Invisible Loose Setting Powder Best Indie Setting Powder MILK MAKEUP Blur + Set Matte Loose Setting Powder Best Mass Blush Milani Rose Powder Blush Best Prestige Blush Anastasia Beverly Hills Blush Trio Best Indie Blush Glossier Cloud Paint Best Mass Bronzer Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Butter Bronzer Best Prestige Bronzer Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Bronzing Powder Best Indie Bronzer Pretty Vulgar Bronzed B Powder Bronzer Best Mass Highlighter Maybelline Facestudio Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter Best Prestige Highlighter FENTY BEAUTY Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick Best Indie Highlighter Glossier Haloscope Highlighter Best Mass Setting Spray wet n wild Photo Focus Matte Finish Setting Spray Best Prestige Setting Spray Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray Best Indie Setting Spray Morphe Continuous Setting Mist Best Mass Liquid Foundation L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24H Stay Fresh Foundation Best Prestige Liquid Foundation Huda Beauty #Fauxfilter Foundation Best Indie Liquid Foundation The Ordinary. Colours Serum Foundation Best Mass Powder Foundation Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Powder Best Prestige Powder Foundation M.A.C Cosmetics Mineralize Loose Powder Foundation Best Indie Powder Foundation Wander Beauty Wanderlust Powder Foundation Best Mass Stick Foundation Makeup Revolution Fast Base Stick Foundation Best Prestige Stick Foundation Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick Best Indie Stick Foundation Wander Beauty Flash Focus Hydrating Foundation Stick Best Overall Tinted Moisturizer Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20a Best Mass Primer e.l.f. Tone Adjusting primer Best Prestige Primer Tatcha The Silk Canvas Filter Finish Protective Primer Best Indie Primer MILK MAKEUP Luminous Blur Stick Best Mass Lipstick NYX Powder Puff Lippie Best Prestige Lipstick Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Lipstick Best Indie Lipstick ColourPop Crème Lux Lipstick Best Mass Lipgloss Rimmel Stay Glossy Lip Gloss Best Prestige Lipgloss FENTY BEAUTY Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer Best Indie Lipgloss Dose Of Colors Lip Gloss Best Mass Lip Liner COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Lip Liner Best Prestige Lip Liner Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner Pencil Best Indie Lip Liner PAT McGRATH LABS Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil Best Mass Lip Care Vaseline Blueseal Petroleum Jelly Original Best Prestige Lip Care LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Best Indie Lip Care Kopari Coconut Lip Glossy Best Overall Nail Polish essie Nail Polish Best Overall Base Coat wet n wild Wild Shine Nail Color Base Coat Best Overall Top Coat OPI Top Coat Best Overall Polish Remover Sally Hansen Nail Polish Remover Strengthening by Sally Hansen Best Overall Nail Treatment Sally Hansen Hard As Nails Hardener Treatment Best Overall Press-On Nails imPRESS Press-on Manicure BEST IN FACIAL SKINCARE

Best Mass Night Cream CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion Best Prestige Night Cream La Mer The Moisturizing Gel Cream Best Indie Night Cream Beautycounter Countermatch Recovery Sleeping Cream Best Mass Facial Serum Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum Best Prestige Facial Serum Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrate Recovery Boosting Treatment Best Indie Facial Serum The Ordinary. Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% Best Mass Facial Cleanser Noxzema Original Deep Cleansing Cream Best Prestige Facial Cleanser ELEMIS Superfood Facial Wash Best Indie Facial Cleanser Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser Best Mass Facial Scrub St. Ives Acne Control Apricot Scrub Best Prestige Facial Scrub Ole Henriksen Transforming Walnut Scrub Best Indie Facial Scrub Frank Body Creamy Face Scrub Best Mass Facial Mask Freeman Feeling Beautiful Green Tea + Orange Blossom Peel-Off Gel Mask Best Prestige Facial Mask Ahava Hydration Cream Mask Best Indie Facial Mask Glossier Moisturizing Moon Mask Best Mass Facial Moisturizer CeraVe Moisturizing Cream Best Prestige Facial Moisturizer Tatcha The Water Cream Best Indie Facial Moisturizer Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream Best Mass Facial Peel SheaMoisture Superfruit Multi-Vitamin Renewal Peel Pads Best Prestige Facial Peel Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Peel Extra Strength Daily Peel Best Indie Facial Peel The Ordinary. AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution Best Mass Face Oil Physicians Formula Organic Wear Bright Booster Oil Elixir Best Luxury Face Oil Korres Wild Rose Advanced Brightening & Nourishing Face Oil Best Indie Face Oil Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil Best Mass Eye Cream Neutrogena Hydroboost Eye Cream Best Prestige Eye Cream Clinique All About Eyes Best Indie Eye Cream Drunk Elephant C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream Best Mass Acne Treatment Neutrogena Facial Cleansing Bar For Acne-prone Skin Best Prestige Acne Treatment Origins Spot Remover Acne treatment pads Best Indie Acne Treatment Curology Custom Skincare Best Mass Toner Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Toner Best Prestige Toner Lancôme Tonique Confort Comforting Rehydrating Toner Best Indie Toner The Ordinary. Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution Best Overall Facial SPF Shiseido WetForce Expert Sun Aging Protection Lotion Plus SPF 50+ Best Overall Cleansing Balm Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm Best Overall Essence fresh Black Tea Kombucha Facial Treatment Essence Best Overall Makeup Remover Clinique Take The Day Off Makeup Remover for Lids, Lashes & Lips Best Overall Makeup Wipes Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes Best Overall Facial Mist Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist Best Overall Micellar Water Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1 BEST IN HAIR CARE

Best Mass Shampoo Suave Professionals Keratin Infusion Smoothing Shampoo Best Prestige Shampoo Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Shampoo Best Indie Shampoo Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo Best Mass Conditioner Pantene Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal Conditioner Best Prestige Conditioner Bumble and bumble. Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Conditioner Best Indie Conditioner amika The Kure Repair Conditioner Best Overall 2-in-1 Dove Men+Care Fresh & Clean Fortifying 2-In-1 Shampoo + Conditioner Best Mass Hair Mask Garnier Fructis Smoothing Treat 1 Minute Hair Mask + Avocado Extract Best Prestige Hair Mask Moroccanoil Restorative Hair Mask Best Indie Hair Mask Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask Best Mass Serum OGX Coconut Milk Serum Best Prestige Serum Moroccanoil Mending Infusion Best Indie Serum Eva NYC Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer Best Mass Dry Shampoo Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Texturizing Dry Shampoo Best Prestige Dry Shampoo Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo Best Indie Dry Shampoo amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo Best Mass Scalp Treatment OGX Tea Tree Mint Extra Strength Scalp Treatment Best Prestige Scalp Treatment Oribe Serene Scalp Soothing Leave-On Treatment Best Indie Scalp Treatment dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Scrub Best Mass Hair Oil L'Oréal Elvive Extraordinary Oil Treatment Best Prestige Hair Oil Kérastase Elixir Ultime L'Huile Original Hair Oil Best Indie Hair Oil OUAI Hair Oil Best Overall Mass Hair Spray L'Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray Extra Strong Hold Best Overall Styling Product Herbal Essences Totally Twisted Curl Boosting Hair Mousse Best Overall Hair Gel DevaCurl Light Defining Gel, Soft Hold No-Crunch Styler Best Mass Texturizing Product Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Texturizing Sea Salt Spray Best Prestige Texturizing Product Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast Best Indie Texturizing Product IGK Beach Club Texture Spray Best Overall Curling Iron Hot Tools Professional Gold Curling Iron 1 1/4" Best Overall Flat Iron Remington S5500 Digital Anti Static Ceramic Hair Straightener, 1-Inch Best Overall Brush Tangle Teezer The Original Detangling Hairbrush Best Overall Hair Dryer The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Best Overall Curly Hair Must Have Herbal Essences Totally Twisted Curly Hair Shampoo Best Overall Permanent Hair Color Revlon Colorsilk Beautiful Color Permanent Hair Color Best Overall Demi-Permanent Hair Color Garnier HerbaShine Color Creme Best Overall Temporary Hair Color L'Oréal Colorista 1-Day Spray BEST IN BODY CARE

Best Overall Deodorant Dove Deodorant 48 Hours Protection Anti-Perspirant Best Overall Razor Gillette Venus Malibu Disposable Razors Best Overall Body Scrub LUSH Rub Rub Rub Shower Scrub Best Overall Body Lotion Dove Intensive Nourishment Body Cream Best Overall Body Luminizer FENTY BEAUTY Body Lava Body Luminizer Best Overall Body Wash Sol de Janeiro Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel Best Overall Shaving Cream Skintimate Skin Therapy Moisturizing Shave Gel Best Overall Soap Dove Go Fresh Cool Moisture Beauty Bar Best Cellulite Cream Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Best Mass Self Tanner Jergens Natural Glow +Firming Daily Moisturizer Best Prestige Self Tanner St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse Best Mass After Sun Banana Boat Soothing Aloe Vera After Sun Gel Best Prestige After Sun COOLA Ecocert Radical Recovery Organic After-Sun Lotion Best Indie After Sun OUAI After Sun Body Soother Best Overall Sunscreen Coppertone Sport High Performance Sunblock Spray Best Overall Body Oil Neutrogena Body Oil BEST IN FRAGRANCE

Best Overall Body Spray for Her Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Body Fragrance Mist Best Mass Fragrance For Her Victoria's Secret Bombshell Eau De Parfum Best Prestige Fragrance For Her Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau De Toilette Best Indie Fragrance For Her Glossier You Eau de Parfum Best Overall Fragrance For Him Versace Eros Pour Homme Eau de Toilette Spray Best Overall Body Spray for Him Old Spice Fiji Fresher Collection Body Spray INFLUENSTER SPOTLIGHT

Coolest Overall Innovation Pantene Intense Rescue Shots Favorite Skin-entertainment Product I Dew Care Masks (Matcha, Cake My Day, Groovy Berry) Favorite New Clean Product Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask Favorite Sustainable Brand Seed Phytonutrients Favorite Collaboration of 2019 Urban Decay x Game of Thrones Most Inclusive Makeup Brand Dior Favorite New Mask Innovation Peace Out Microneedling Dark Spot Brightening Dots Favorite Food-Inspired Skincare Product Youth To The People Kale Spinach Green Tea Age Prevention Cleanser Favorite Splurge-worthy Beauty Tool DERMAFLASH DERMAPORE Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser Favorite Cannabis Beauty Product Peter Thomas Roth Green Relief Therapeutic Sleep Cream Favorite 'Treat Yourself' Product PAT MCGRATH LABS Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation Favorite Customizable Skincare Brand Skinsei.com Favorite Customizable Haircare Brand Color&Co. Favorite Hair Powder Big Sexy Hair Powder Play Favorite Anti-Aging New Release Ole Henriksen Phat Glow Facial Mask Favorite Beauty Powder Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Favorite Beauty Gummy Nature's Bounty Optimal Solutions Hair Skin & Nails Gummies Favorite Skin Roller Herbivore Botanicals Rose Quartz Facial Roller Favorite Dark Spot Treatment Pond's Clarant B3 Dark Spot Correcting Cream Favorite Highlighter Drops COVER FX Custom Enhancer Drops Favorite Cica Skincare Product Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Cream Favorite Brow & Lash Serum MILK MAKEUP KUSH Growhouse Lash + Brow Serum Favorite Celeb Collaboration YSL x Zoe Kravitz Favorite Hair Product to Hide Grays L'Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up Favorite Cult Classic Product Kat Von D Studded Kiss Crème Lipstick Favorite Natural Nail Product Burt's Bees Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream Favorite Clarifying Hair Product DevaCurl Buildup Buster, Micellar Water Cleansing Serum Favorite K-Beauty Discovery VDL Lumilayer Primer Fresh Favorite Holographic Beauty Product bliss Eye Got This Holographic Foil Eye Masks Favorite Fine Line-Fighter Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate

