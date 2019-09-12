Influenster Unveils 2019 'Reviewers' Choice Awards: Best in Beauty' Winners

For the People, By the People: Data from Nearly 6.5 Million Cross-Category Product Reviews Reveals the Buzziest Brands in Beauty

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Influenster, the leading product reviews platform — whose ~6 million members have written 38 million+ reviews, with that number growing by 1 million monthly — today announced the winners of its 2019 "Reviewers' Choice Awards: Best in Beauty." Across makeup, facial skin care, hair care, body care, and fragrance, 200+ winners were selected based on the analysis of almost 6.5 million organic, non-incentivized reviews, all written in the past year by its passionate community of everyday consumers. Factors including review volume, year-over-year growth and star rating determined which products rose to the top across Prestige, Mass, and Indie channels. In addition, Influenster spotlighted a few favorites in more niche and emerging categories.

Setting Influenster's fifth annual Reviewers' Choice Awards apart from others in the industry is that the winners are selected based on authentic feedback from real people, not the opinions of editors, social media stars or other category experts. Time and again, product reviews are ranked more influential to purchase decisions than most other sources of information. In fact, in an Influenster survey of 10,000 members conducted in early 2019, 98% of respondents said they consult ratings and reviews while shopping and that this is especially necessary when evaluating Beauty products (91%, vs. the next highest being 73% in Technology/Electronics, followed by 48% in Clothing/Apparel). In terms of their influence on purchase decisions in the Beauty category, ratings and reviews out-rank friends and family by 1.6x, editorial content by 2.6x, and both influencers and social media by more than 5x.

"In an era where consumers demand more and more transparency of brands and media, Influenster is proud to lead the charge in shifting Beauty industry dynamics by raising the voices of real people," says Elizabeth Scherle, President and Co-founder of Influenster. "Our members are consumers voting with their purchase power, and to spotlight the products that not only enhance their daily lives but inspire them to share is a responsibility we take seriously. This year's winners represent a mix of cult classics, up-and-comers, time-tested solutions, and hot new formats and ingredients. We know the opinions shared by our members will help make people smarter Beauty shoppers across the board."

Of the nearly 6.5 million reviews analyzed this year, the makeup category contributed the highest volume with 2.4 million reviews, followed by skin care (face and body) at 2.2 million: these categories comprised 56% of all Beauty reviews in the past year. Ingredients stealing the stage in the white-hot facial skincare category include vitamin C, retinol, and cica. And, regardless of category or retail channel, customization and personalization continue to be trend drivers, with the emergence of new tailor-made products to address specific concerns.

View the entire list of winners for the Influenster "2019 Reviewers' Choice Awards: Best in Beauty" below or at www.influenster.com/awards/winners.

BEST IN MAKEUP

Best Mass Mascara

Maybelline Great Lash Washable Mascara

Best Prestige Mascara

IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara

Best Indie Mascara

MILK MAKEUP KUSH High Volume Mascara

Best Overall False Lashes

KISS Looks So Natural Shy False Eyelashes

Best Mass Eyeshadow Palette

Revolution Beauty Re-Loaded Palette

Best Prestige Eyeshadow Palette

Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Eyeshadow Palette

Best Indie Eyeshadow Palette

Violet Voss HG- PRO Eyeshadow Palette

Best Mass Pencil Brow

Maybelline Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil

Best Prestige Pencil Brow

Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Eyebrow Pencil

Best Indie Pencil Brow

ColourPop Precision Brow Pencil

Best Mass Gel Brow

Maybelline TattooStudio Waterproof Eyebrow Gel

Best Prestige Gel Brow

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow + Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

Best Indie Gel Brow

ColourPop Crème Brow Colour Gel

Best Mass Single Eyeshadow

NYX Professional Makeup Shimmer Down Pigment

Best Prestige Single Eyeshadow

Stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow

Best Indie Single Eyeshadow

Morphe Individual Eye Shadows

Best Mass Pencil Eyeliner

NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil

Best Prestige Pencil Eyeliner

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil

Best Indie Pencil Eyeliner

ColourPop Swerve Crème Gel Eyeliner Pencil

Best Mass Gel Eyeliner

COVERGIRL Ink It! Perfect Point Gel Eyeliner

Best Prestige Gel Eyeliner

Marc Jacobs Highliner Gel Liner

Best Indie Gel Eyeliner

Pretty Vulgar The Ink Gel Eyeliner

Best Overall Liquid Eyeliner

tarte Sex Kitten Liquid Liner Black

Best Mass Makeup Brush

Real Techniques Expert Face Brush

Best Prestige Makeup Brush

tarte The Buffer Airbrush Finish Bamboo Foundation Brush

Best Indie Makeup Brush

Morphe M439 Deluxe Buffer

Best Mass Sponge

e.l.f. Total Face Sponge

Best Prestige Sponge

The Original beautyblender

Best Indie Sponge

Morphe Flawless Beauty Sponge

Best Mass Concealer

Makeup Revolution Conceal & Define Full Coverage Conceal & Contour

Best Prestige Concealer

Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi Use Sculpting Concealer

Best Indie Concealer

ColourPop No Filter Concealer

Best Mass Setting Powder

COVERGIRL Outlast All-Day Matte Finishing Powder

Best Prestige Setting Powder

Laura Mercier Invisible Loose Setting Powder

Best Indie Setting Powder

MILK MAKEUP Blur + Set Matte Loose Setting Powder

Best Mass Blush

Milani Rose Powder Blush

Best Prestige Blush

Anastasia Beverly Hills Blush Trio

Best Indie Blush

Glossier Cloud Paint

Best Mass Bronzer

Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Butter Bronzer

Best Prestige Bronzer

Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Bronzing Powder

Best Indie Bronzer

Pretty Vulgar Bronzed B Powder Bronzer

Best Mass Highlighter

Maybelline Facestudio Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter

Best Prestige Highlighter

FENTY BEAUTY Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick

Best Indie Highlighter

Glossier Haloscope Highlighter

Best Mass Setting Spray

wet n wild Photo Focus Matte Finish Setting Spray

Best Prestige Setting Spray

Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

Best Indie Setting Spray

Morphe Continuous Setting Mist

Best Mass Liquid Foundation

L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24H Stay Fresh Foundation

Best Prestige Liquid Foundation

Huda Beauty #Fauxfilter Foundation

Best Indie Liquid Foundation

The Ordinary. Colours Serum Foundation

Best Mass Powder Foundation

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Powder

Best Prestige Powder Foundation

M.A.C Cosmetics Mineralize Loose Powder Foundation

Best Indie Powder Foundation

Wander Beauty Wanderlust Powder Foundation

Best Mass Stick Foundation

Makeup Revolution Fast Base Stick Foundation

Best Prestige Stick Foundation

Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick

Best Indie Stick Foundation

Wander Beauty Flash Focus Hydrating Foundation Stick

Best Overall Tinted Moisturizer

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20a

Best Mass Primer

e.l.f. Tone Adjusting primer

Best Prestige Primer

Tatcha The Silk Canvas Filter Finish Protective Primer

Best Indie Primer

MILK MAKEUP Luminous Blur Stick

Best Mass Lipstick

NYX Powder Puff Lippie

Best Prestige Lipstick

Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Lipstick

Best Indie Lipstick

ColourPop Crème Lux Lipstick

Best Mass Lipgloss

Rimmel Stay Glossy Lip Gloss

Best Prestige Lipgloss

FENTY BEAUTY Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Best Indie Lipgloss

Dose Of Colors Lip Gloss

Best Mass Lip Liner

COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Lip Liner

Best Prestige Lip Liner

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner Pencil

Best Indie Lip Liner

PAT McGRATH LABS Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil

Best Mass Lip Care

Vaseline Blueseal Petroleum Jelly Original

Best Prestige Lip Care

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

Best Indie Lip Care

Kopari Coconut Lip Glossy

Best Overall Nail Polish

essie Nail Polish

Best Overall Base Coat

wet n wild Wild Shine Nail Color Base Coat

Best Overall Top Coat

OPI Top Coat

Best Overall Polish Remover

Sally Hansen Nail Polish Remover Strengthening by Sally Hansen

Best Overall Nail Treatment

Sally Hansen Hard As Nails Hardener Treatment

Best Overall Press-On Nails

imPRESS Press-on Manicure

BEST IN FACIAL SKINCARE

Best Mass Night Cream

CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion

Best Prestige Night Cream

La Mer The Moisturizing Gel Cream

Best Indie Night Cream

Beautycounter Countermatch Recovery Sleeping Cream

Best Mass Facial Serum

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum

Best Prestige Facial Serum

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrate Recovery Boosting Treatment

Best Indie Facial Serum

The Ordinary. Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%

Best Mass Facial Cleanser

Noxzema Original Deep Cleansing Cream

Best Prestige Facial Cleanser

ELEMIS Superfood Facial Wash

Best Indie Facial Cleanser

Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser

Best Mass Facial Scrub

St. Ives Acne Control Apricot Scrub

Best Prestige Facial Scrub

Ole Henriksen Transforming Walnut Scrub

Best Indie Facial Scrub

Frank Body Creamy Face Scrub

Best Mass Facial Mask

Freeman Feeling Beautiful Green Tea + Orange Blossom Peel-Off Gel Mask

Best Prestige Facial Mask

Ahava Hydration Cream Mask

Best Indie Facial Mask

Glossier Moisturizing Moon Mask

Best Mass Facial Moisturizer

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Best Prestige Facial Moisturizer

Tatcha The Water Cream

Best Indie Facial Moisturizer

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream

Best Mass Facial Peel

SheaMoisture Superfruit Multi-Vitamin Renewal Peel Pads

Best Prestige Facial Peel

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Peel Extra Strength Daily Peel

Best Indie Facial Peel

The Ordinary. AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution

Best Mass Face Oil

Physicians Formula Organic Wear Bright Booster Oil Elixir

Best Luxury Face Oil

Korres Wild Rose Advanced Brightening & Nourishing Face Oil

Best Indie Face Oil

Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil

Best Mass Eye Cream

Neutrogena Hydroboost Eye Cream

Best Prestige Eye Cream

Clinique All About Eyes

Best Indie Eye Cream

Drunk Elephant C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream

Best Mass Acne Treatment

Neutrogena Facial Cleansing Bar For Acne-prone Skin

Best Prestige Acne Treatment

Origins Spot Remover Acne treatment pads

Best Indie Acne Treatment

Curology Custom Skincare

Best Mass Toner

Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Toner

Best Prestige Toner

Lancôme Tonique Confort Comforting Rehydrating Toner

Best Indie Toner

The Ordinary. Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution

Best Overall Facial SPF

Shiseido WetForce Expert Sun Aging Protection Lotion Plus SPF 50+

Best Overall Cleansing Balm

Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm

Best Overall Essence

fresh Black Tea Kombucha Facial Treatment Essence

Best Overall Makeup Remover

Clinique Take The Day Off Makeup Remover for Lids, Lashes & Lips

Best Overall Makeup Wipes

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes

Best Overall Facial Mist

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

Best Overall Micellar Water

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1

BEST IN HAIR CARE

Best Mass Shampoo

Suave Professionals Keratin Infusion Smoothing Shampoo

Best Prestige Shampoo

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Shampoo

Best Indie Shampoo

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo

Best Mass Conditioner

Pantene Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal Conditioner

Best Prestige Conditioner

Bumble and bumble. Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Conditioner

Best Indie Conditioner

amika The Kure Repair Conditioner

Best Overall 2-in-1

Dove Men+Care Fresh & Clean Fortifying 2-In-1 Shampoo + Conditioner

Best Mass Hair Mask

Garnier Fructis Smoothing Treat 1 Minute Hair Mask + Avocado Extract

Best Prestige Hair Mask

Moroccanoil Restorative Hair Mask

Best Indie Hair Mask

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask

Best Mass Serum

OGX Coconut Milk Serum

Best Prestige Serum

Moroccanoil Mending Infusion

Best Indie Serum

Eva NYC Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer

Best Mass Dry Shampoo

Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Texturizing Dry Shampoo

Best Prestige Dry Shampoo

Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo

Best Indie Dry Shampoo

amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo

Best Mass Scalp Treatment

OGX Tea Tree Mint Extra Strength Scalp Treatment

Best Prestige Scalp Treatment

Oribe Serene Scalp Soothing Leave-On Treatment

Best Indie Scalp Treatment

dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Scrub

Best Mass Hair Oil

L'Oréal Elvive Extraordinary Oil Treatment

Best Prestige Hair Oil

Kérastase Elixir Ultime L'Huile Original Hair Oil

Best Indie Hair Oil

OUAI Hair Oil

Best Overall Mass Hair Spray

L'Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray Extra Strong Hold

Best Overall Styling Product

Herbal Essences Totally Twisted Curl Boosting Hair Mousse

Best Overall Hair Gel

DevaCurl Light Defining Gel, Soft Hold No-Crunch Styler

Best Mass Texturizing Product

Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Texturizing Sea Salt Spray

Best Prestige Texturizing Product

Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast

Best Indie Texturizing Product

IGK Beach Club Texture Spray

Best Overall Curling Iron

Hot Tools Professional Gold Curling Iron 1 1/4"

Best Overall Flat Iron

Remington S5500 Digital Anti Static Ceramic Hair Straightener, 1-Inch

Best Overall Brush

Tangle Teezer The Original Detangling Hairbrush

Best Overall Hair Dryer

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Best Overall Curly Hair Must Have

Herbal Essences Totally Twisted Curly Hair Shampoo

Best Overall Permanent Hair Color

Revlon Colorsilk Beautiful Color Permanent Hair Color

Best Overall Demi-Permanent Hair Color

Garnier HerbaShine Color Creme

Best Overall Temporary Hair Color

L'Oréal Colorista 1-Day Spray

BEST IN BODY CARE

Best Overall Deodorant

Dove Deodorant 48 Hours Protection Anti-Perspirant

Best Overall Razor

Gillette Venus Malibu Disposable Razors

Best Overall Body Scrub

LUSH Rub Rub Rub Shower Scrub

Best Overall Body Lotion

Dove Intensive Nourishment Body Cream

Best Overall Body Luminizer

FENTY BEAUTY Body Lava Body Luminizer

Best Overall Body Wash

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel

Best Overall Shaving Cream

Skintimate Skin Therapy Moisturizing Shave Gel

Best Overall Soap

Dove Go Fresh Cool Moisture Beauty Bar

Best Cellulite Cream

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Best Mass Self Tanner

Jergens Natural Glow +Firming Daily Moisturizer

Best Prestige Self Tanner

St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse

Best Mass After Sun

Banana Boat Soothing Aloe Vera After Sun Gel

Best Prestige After Sun

COOLA Ecocert Radical Recovery Organic After-Sun Lotion

Best Indie After Sun

OUAI After Sun Body Soother

Best Overall Sunscreen

Coppertone Sport High Performance Sunblock Spray

Best Overall Body Oil

Neutrogena Body Oil

BEST IN FRAGRANCE

Best Overall Body Spray for Her

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Body Fragrance Mist

Best Mass Fragrance For Her

Victoria's Secret Bombshell Eau De Parfum

Best Prestige Fragrance For Her

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau De Toilette

Best Indie Fragrance For Her

Glossier You Eau de Parfum

Best Overall Fragrance For Him

Versace Eros Pour Homme Eau de Toilette Spray

Best Overall Body Spray for Him

Old Spice Fiji Fresher Collection Body Spray

INFLUENSTER SPOTLIGHT

Coolest Overall Innovation

Pantene Intense Rescue Shots

Favorite Skin-entertainment Product

I Dew Care Masks (Matcha, Cake My Day, Groovy Berry)

Favorite New Clean Product

Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask

Favorite Sustainable Brand

Seed Phytonutrients

Favorite Collaboration of 2019

Urban Decay x Game of Thrones

Most Inclusive Makeup Brand

Dior

Favorite New Mask Innovation

Peace Out Microneedling Dark Spot Brightening Dots

Favorite Food-Inspired Skincare Product

Youth To The People Kale Spinach Green Tea Age Prevention Cleanser

Favorite Splurge-worthy Beauty Tool

DERMAFLASH DERMAPORE Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser

Favorite Cannabis Beauty Product

Peter Thomas Roth Green Relief Therapeutic Sleep Cream

Favorite 'Treat Yourself' Product

PAT MCGRATH LABS Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation

Favorite Customizable Skincare Brand

Skinsei.com

Favorite Customizable Haircare Brand

Color&Co.

Favorite Hair Powder

Big Sexy Hair Powder Play

Favorite Anti-Aging New Release

Ole Henriksen Phat Glow Facial Mask

Favorite Beauty Powder

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

Favorite Beauty Gummy

Nature's Bounty Optimal Solutions Hair Skin & Nails Gummies

Favorite Skin Roller

Herbivore Botanicals Rose Quartz Facial Roller

Favorite Dark Spot Treatment

Pond's Clarant B3 Dark Spot Correcting Cream

Favorite Highlighter Drops

COVER FX Custom Enhancer Drops

Favorite Cica Skincare Product

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Cream

Favorite Brow & Lash Serum

MILK MAKEUP KUSH Growhouse Lash + Brow Serum

Favorite Celeb Collaboration

YSL x Zoe Kravitz

Favorite Hair Product to Hide Grays

L'Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up

Favorite Cult Classic Product

Kat Von D Studded Kiss Crème Lipstick

Favorite Natural Nail Product

Burt's Bees Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream

Favorite Clarifying Hair Product

DevaCurl Buildup Buster, Micellar Water Cleansing Serum

Favorite K-Beauty Discovery

VDL Lumilayer Primer Fresh

Favorite Holographic Beauty Product

bliss Eye Got This Holographic Foil Eye Masks

Favorite Fine Line-Fighter

Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate

