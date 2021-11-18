Influential American Indian Scholars--AcademicInfluence.com Recognizes 35 Top Academics for Native American Heritage Month

GEORGETOWN, Ky., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Who are the Native Americans whose academic impact is felt most today?

To celebrate Native American Heritage Month 2021, AcademicInfluence.com focuses on 35 scholars from indigenous people groups in North America who have had a profound influence on academia, literature, history, the arts, science, politics, activism, and more:

Influential American Indian Scholars

"One of the goals of AcademicInfluence.com is to draw more attention to remarkable people who may be unknown to the general public but whose achievements enrich us all," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and Wake Forest University professor of physics. "Native American Heritage Month offers an opportunity to shine a spotlight on gifted people from indigenous nations whose influence has for too long been under-recognized."

Each person profiled in the list receives a brief bio along with a link to a separate profile page with further details. Entries include a variety of background material including current and past work, notable accomplishments, awards received, academic affiliations, and links to Wikipedia entries. Tribal identity is included when known.

Some of the 35 academics cited on the list include:

Jennie R. Joe – University of Arizona , Family & Community Medicine

– , Family & Community Medicine Daniel Heath Justice – University of British Columbia , Critical Indigenous Studies and English Language & Literatures

– , Critical Indigenous Studies and English Language & Literatures Simon J. Ortiz – Arizona State University , English and American Indian Studies

– , English and American Indian Studies Jolene Rickard – Cornell University , History of Art & Visual Studies and American Studies

– , History of Art & Visual Studies and American Studies Kim Tallbear – University of Alberta , Native Studies

– , Native Studies Gerald Vizenor – University of New Mexico , American Studies

– , American Studies Robert Allen Warrior – University of Kansas , American Literature & Culture

How did AcademicInfluence.com arrive at this list of notable American Indians? Its InfluenceRanking Engine scans and analyzes leading data repositories, mapping thought leadership across a variety of disciplines in order to rank the influence of individuals, schools, and other sources. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.

"Our innovative technology helps locate and promote those people who are impacting other thought leaders and who contribute the most to growth and advancement in a wide variety of disciplines," says Macosko. "It's all about knowing whom to thank for making our world a better place to live and recognizing their contributions, as well as their gifts. This is especially true as we honor the accomplishments of these notable Native Americans."

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven academic rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.

