Influential And Oracle's Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns

The collaboration provides Influential customers with Moat measurement for display and video content across major social platforms, for brands in various industries including entertainment, telecom, CPG, retail, and automotive. The insights allow brands to optimize their content and add another layer of multivariate testing to ultimately lower spend and increase viewable impressions.

Utilizing Influential's technology and methodology, the campaign for National Geographic's show The Long Road Home had some very impressive results. A top post from an influencer had an On-Screen percentage that was 57 percent higher than the baseline and had 65 percent more Valid and Viewable impressions.

"The wild west of social media metrics will only be tamed with transparent data and accountability," said Ryan Detert, CEO of Influential. "With Oracle's Moat, now brands are able to see third-party validation on the key metrics to measure success for all influencer campaigns."

"Our collaboration with Influential allows brands to reach the right audiences and arms them with metrics to validate the success of their influencer campaigns and creative content," said Jonah Goodhart, SVP of Oracle Data Cloud and Co-Founder of Moat. "The results show that consumers respond well to authentic branded content from trusted voices when correctly matched to the brand."

Influential has a unique approach using social data to garner the best results. They use a 3-pronged system to match the best influencer and their content to a brand's audience, based on demographic, contextual, and psychographic relevance. This is another proof point that authentic content made by trusted voices leads to not only more engagements, but also better attention metrics and ROI.

ABOUT INFLUENTIAL

Influential is an A.I. influencer technology and Developer Partner of IBM Watson. Influential's patent-pending app is on the hip pocket of more than 25,000 of the most highly engaged influencers on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, YouTube, and Vine, that reaches over 5 billion users. Brands and agencies are able to make a digital media buy on social via Influential's in-demo impression guarantee, which mirrors traditional or digital media spends. Influential conducts all campaigns through a brand-safe gateway and provides robust recaps via 3rd party analytics partners. Influential and IBM Watson have also co-created technologies that allow brands and agencies to identify psychographic data on influencers, as well as three first-to-market A.I. products. Influential runs campaigns for Fortune 100 companies including Coca-Cola Company, Nestlé, General Mills, Kia Motors, Fox TV, Sony Pictures and more. Influential has offices in Beverly Hills, New York City, and Las Vegas. For more information on Influential, please visit: www.influential.co

