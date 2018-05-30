Influential And WME Form Strategic Marketing Partnership

The companies are creating a commercial partnership, where Influential will be co-selling, alongside WME, to brands and advertising agencies, using Influential's proprietary technology and data. The data, which is both anonymized and consented, gives WME meaningful insights for its clients, while still protecting their privacy. The partnership will help to amplify brands' messages via influencers. In addition, it will enable agents to offer an additional audience extension on social media campaigns and track real world conversions.

"With their stellar track record of success as the entertainment industry's leading agency, WME is an ideal partner in helping us identify incremental media spends and deliver the greatest ROI to our brand and agency partners," said Ryan Detert, CEO of Influential.

WME will be the beta partner for Influential's newest software as a service (SaaS) offering, Talent Pro™, which uses contextual searching, demographic insights, AI image recognition, as well as content alerts, to help in managing WME's talent roster. Additionally, WME will be using Influential's AI paid media product, Influential Target™, to layer in 1st and 3rd party data to amplify endorsements on social platforms utilizing purchase behaviors, TV data, location and weather data.

"Influential's platform is one of the most robust, effective, and strategic ways to integrate talent endorsements into social media," said Chris Jacquemin, Head of Digital at WME. "This partnership helps to further position WME and its clients to be at forefront of the intersection between talent and media."

In addition to the strategic partnership, WME also participated in Influential's Series B investment round.

Influential is an A.I. influencer technology, Social Intelligence™ firm, and Developer Partner of IBM Watson. Influential's patent-pending app is on the hip pocket of more than 25,000 of the most highly engaged influencers on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and YouTube, reaching over 5 billion users. Brands and agencies are able to make a digital media buy on social via Influential's in-demo impression guarantee. Influential conducts all campaigns through a brand-safe gateway and vetting process, and provides robust recaps via 3rd party analytics partners. Influential and IBM Watson have also co-created technologies that allow brands and agencies to identify psychographic data on influencers. Influential runs campaigns for Fortune 100 companies including Walmart, Coca-Cola Company, Nestlé, General Mills, Toyota, Samsung, Warner Bros. Pictures and many more. Influential has offices in Beverly Hills, New York City, and Las Vegas. (www.influential.co)

WME is a leading global entertainment agency. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, WME represents artists and content creators across books, digital media, film, food, music, television and theater. WME is part of the Endeavor (formerly WME | IMG) network.

