Influential Closes $12M Series B Funding Round

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Influential, the leading A.I. influencer technology, Social Intelligence™ firm and IBM Watson Developer Partner, announced today that it has secured a $12 million Series B financing round, bringing total capital raised to $26.5 million, since the company's inception in 2013. The round was led by existing investors, Capital Zed and Europlay Capitol Advisors, with participation from WME.
Influential will use the funding to take the company's AI SaaS platform to market. The round solidifies Influential's position as a category leader in the social intelligence and influencer marketing industries, as well as an innovative platform that brands, agencies, and influencers can leverage to produce the most successful campaigns on social.
"This is a watershed moment for Influential," said Ryan Detert, Founder and CEO of Influential. "We are proud of the support from our amazing investors, allowing us to continue developing technologies that are trusted by the biggest brands in the world, to help make better decisions to identify, engage, and convert their audiences into consumers."
The funding comes on the heels of Influential's new partnership with WME, which will expand Influential's presence in the entertainment vertical, while providing new digital services to WME clients. Investors for Influential's previous rounds include Paradigm Talent Agency, ROAR, Tech Coast Angels and Activist. Influential is actively discussing participation from additional strategic investors.
ABOUT INFLUENTIAL
Influential is an A.I. influencer technology, Social IntelligenceTM firm, and Developer Partner of IBM Watson. Influential's patent-pending app is on the hip pocket of more than 25,000 of the most highly engaged influencers on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and YouTube, reaching over 5 billion users. Brands and agencies are able to make a digital media buy on social via Influential's in-demo impression guarantee. Influential conducts all campaigns through a brand-safe gateway and vetting process, and provides robust recaps via 3rd party analytics partners. Influential and IBM Watson have also co-created technologies that allow brands and agencies to identify psychographic data on influencers. Influential runs campaigns for Fortune 100 companies including Walmart, Coca-Cola Company, Nestlé, General Mills, Toyota, Samsung, Warner Bros. Pictures and many more. Influential has offices in Beverly Hills, New York City, and Las Vegas. (www.influential.co)
Media Contact:
Chris Detert
Chief Communications Officer
cdetert@influential.co
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/influential-closes-12m-series-b-funding-round-300666537.html
SOURCE Influential
Share this article