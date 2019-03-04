Influential CRE Executives Gather at 17th Annual GlobeSt. Net Lease

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 200 commercial real estate industry executives with interest in the national Net Lease sector will gather at The Roosevelt in New York City, NY, on April 3-4, 2019 for the GlobeSt. Net Lease Conference – formerly a RealShare event.

Focused on the theme 'Cyclical or Fundamental: What Will the Market Bring' GlobeSt. Net Lease will bring together senior leaders representing the industry's top owners, investors, developers, brokers, financiers and more to gain insights from thought-leaders.

A day before the conference begins, an industry networking cocktail reception will be held on April 3rd at the Bryant Park Grill.

With more than 25 speakers, representing the brightest minds in the Net Lease community, the conference program on April 4th includes five interactive panel discussions, structured networking opportunities, and an exclusive online networking app 'GlobeSt. EXCHANGE'- all offering unmatched insights and opportunities to the conference attendees. The opening keynote session on 'Forecasting the US Economy' will feature two leading economists, Dr. Sam Chandan, Chair and Associate Dean, NYU Schack Institute & Founder Chandan Economics and Heidi Learner, Chief Economist, Savills Studley.

"The 2019 GlobeSt. Net Lease conference will offer a unique mix of new speakers, session topics that reflect market trends that are of interest to our audience, and a dedicated networking app to help attendees identify their future business partners and pre-arrange meetings while at the event," said Scott Thompson, Vice President of ALM's Real Estate Division, Events.

To learn more about GlobeSt. Net Lease Conference and to register, visit: https://www.event.globest.com/netlease

For more information about GlobeSt's events, please visit www.globest.com/events. Follow us on Twitter @RealShare and engage with #RealShare to be a part of the conversation and receive the latest updates on the event.

About GlobeSt. Conference Series

The GlobeSt. Conference Series (formerly RealShare) is the industry choice for exposure to the most relevant topics — delivered and discussed by the top minds in commercial real estate. GlobeSt. conference attendees have invaluable access to the critical thinking of noted speakers and industry leaders, as well as the ability to forge new business partnerships with hundreds of leading owners, lenders, investors, developers, brokers, and service providers from across the nation. https://www.event.globest.com/netlease

About ALM

ALM, an information and intelligence company, provides customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions and events to successfully manage the business of business. ALM serves a community of over 6 million business professionals seeking to discover, connect and compete in highly complex industries. Please visit www.alm.com for more information, and visit www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on Twitter @ALMMedia.

ALM Media Contact:

Rachael Wolensky

rwolensky@alm.com

SOURCE ALM

Related Links

http://www.alm.com

