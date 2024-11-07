"Influential Dental" Podcast Launches: Hosts Julieanne O'Connor and Michael Keeter Candidly Explore the Personal Journeys of some of the World's Most Influential Dental Professionals(Presented by American Dental Institute)

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official! "Influential Dental," the highly anticipated podcast hosted by renowned dental leadership trainer and influence coach Julieanne O'Connor, alongside seasoned dental advisor, investor, and connection strategist Michael Keeter, is now live. With exclusive insights and stories from the industry's most influential voices, this podcast is designed to inspire, challenge, and elevate dental professionals at every level.

Each episode of Influential Dental dives deep into the personal and professional journeys of top dental leaders and KOLs, revealing raw insights on resilience, success, and lessons learned along the way. The show kicks off with an episode introducing the vision and collaborators behind it, promising genuine conversations and impactful insights as O'Connor and Keeter interview dental icons, including Dr. Kyle Stanley, Dr. Peyman "PeyRay" Raissi, Dr. Sree Koka, Dr. Mark Costes, Dr. Joe Mehranfar, Dr. Jedediah Huss, Drs. Robert and Bobbie Stanley, Dr. Corey Raymond, Dr. Isaac D. Tawil, Dr. Daniel Fenton, Dr. Gavin Ewing, and over 50 other prominent figures.

"Our goal is to provide dental professionals with real, unfiltered stories that reveal not only the success strategies but the honest, often difficult moments behind them," says Julieanne O'Connor. "We want to inspire others by showing that every leading dentist and dental professional has faced trials, made hard decisions, and learned valuable lessons that others can benefit from."

"With Influential Dental, we're creating a space for authentic conversations that address what truly matters to today's dental professionals," says Michael Keeter. "Our goal is to inspire dental professionals at every stage to grow in their careers and make meaningful connections within the industry."

Presented in collaboration with the American Dental Institute, Influential Dental is more than just a podcast—it's a movement designed to uplift and empower dental professionals with each compelling episode.

About the Hosts

Julieanne O'Connor is a multi-bestselling author, TEDx speaker, influence coach, and seasoned leadership speaker and trainer, dedicated to helping high-achieving dentists and CEOs excel at a fast pace while reclaiming their quality of life. In addition to her advisory roles, O'Connor has been featured in outlets such as Adweek, AdAge, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, and USA Today, among others.

Michael Keeter is a seasoned dental executive and trusted industry advisor with a career built on creating strategic partnerships and impactful connections. Beyond his expertise in business development, Keeter has served on numerous advisory boards and has collaborated closely with influential KOLs and thought leaders throughout his career.

Together, O'Connor and Keeter bring a wealth of experience and a shared mission to elevate the careers and quality of life of dental professionals. They are longtime industry friends and colleagues.

About American Dental Institute

The American Dental Institute (ADI) is a leading provider of educational courses and professional development, with a high-end training facility complete with a cadaver lab, based in Orlando, FL, and is committed to advancing excellence and leadership in dentistry.

You can listen to Influential Dental: The Podcast anywhere podcasts are available or find it directly at AmericanDentalInstitute.com.

For Media Inquiries Contact: [email protected]

