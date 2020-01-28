Influential Industry Innovator, Lori Hardwick, Joins Silver to Guide Fast-Growing Wealth Technology Subsidiary

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Management Group of Companies, a leading provider of business and technology solutions for the investment services industry, today announced the addition of Lori Hardwick to the Silver team. Hardwick joins Silver's Strategic Advisory Board, which also includes respected financial services leaders Herb Green, a long-time BNY Mellon Pershing executive, and Bill Scott, who served as Principal Executive Officer of FIS's Wall Street Concepts.

Silver Wealth Technologies

One of Hardwick's primary objectives will be to increase awareness of Silver's state-of-the-art wealth technology by advising the team on product and marketing strategy. "Silver is the best-kept secret in wealth technology," says Hardwick. "I'm very excited to have this opportunity to work with Silver's talented team of executives and to share the unparalleled value of Silver's foundational data platform with the wealth management industry."

Hardwick currently serves on several financial industry boards and also serves as Chairman of Riskalyze. She co-founded Advisor Innovation Labs, served as Chief Operating Officer of Pershing, and led Advisor Services as Group President of Envestnet. Hardwick has also been recognized by numerous industry publications, including being named one of ThinkAdvisor's "Top Women in Wealth Tech 2020," the "2019 InvestmentNews Women to Watch," and the "25 Most Influential People in the Financial Industry" by Investment Advisor, among others.

"Lori is a phenomenal addition to the Silver team," says Blake Henry, Managing Partner. "Her exceptional depth of knowledge and passion for wealth management technology will be invaluable as Silver delivers on its mission to enable secure and timely access to trusted financial information."

ABOUT SILVER WEALTH TECHNOLOGIES, LLC

Recognized by CIO Applications as a "Top 25 FinTech Solution Provider," Silver Wealth Technologies offers Wealth Harmony -- the first-of-its-kind data platform that maximizes operational efficiencies, delivers value-add analytics and functionality, and turbocharges your unique wealth management solution. Amplify your data with Wealth Harmony and break free from today's restrictive, inefficient, and low-value legacy platform models. For more information, visit silverwealthtechnologies.com.

ABOUT SILVER MANAGEMENT GROUP of COMPANIES

Founded in 1991, Silver Management Group of Companies is a leading provider of business and technology solutions for the investment services industry. The Silver team applies decades of securities industry and software development experience, along with a passion for solving real-world problems, to deliver cost-effective brokerage operations and wealth management solutions for our clients. Silver's strategic partners provide complementary services, software, and market data to enhance Silver solutions. Silver's proprietary software solutions are currently used by some of the world's most respected financial institutions to accurately and securely process tens of millions of investment accounts and trillions in assets. For more information, please call (800) 319-6865 or visit silvermanagement.com.

Contact: Stephen Lach, 800-319-6865 - slach@silvermanagement.com

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Silver Wealth Technologies Website

Silver Management Website

SOURCE Silver Wealth Technologies

Related Links

http://silverwealthtechnologies.com

