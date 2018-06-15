Influential Rap Trio Migos To Receive ASCAP Vanguard Award At 31st Annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards On June 21st In Los Angeles

The ASCAP Vanguard Award recognizes the impact of musical genres that help shape the future of American music. Past ASCAP Vanguard Award honorees include Kendrick Lamar, Beastie Boys, Taio Cruz, Diplo, Janelle Monáe, Santigold, Dua Lipa, St. Vincent, The Arcade Fire, The Strokes, Beck and Bjork .

"From their peerless triplet-based raps to bringing the dab to pop culture, Migos have been one of the most influential acts in hip-hop," said ASCAP President Paul Williams. "After breaking out with 'Versace' in 2013, Offset, Quavo and Takeoff proved that they could bring their trap style to the top of the charts. Their inimitable chemistry transcends genre."

All three members of Migos hail from the Atlanta, Georgia area. The trio hit the music scene in 2012 with their mixtape, No Label. Their breakout-hit single, "Versace," landed them their first song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2013. In 2015, their song "Look At My Dab" started the viral dance known as "dabbing." The dance gained worldwide attention with other artists and athletes catching on.

Migos released the smash single, "Bad and Boujee," in October 2016, which soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, earning them their first #1 single and a Grammy nomination. They have since gone on to release other Billboard Hot 100 hit singles, including "Motor Sport" (with Cardi B. and Nicki Minaj), peaking at #6, "Stir Fry," peaking at #8 and "Walk It Talk It" (featuring Drake), peaking at #10. Their third album, Culture II, was released in January 2018 and was certified platinum in May. Migos are signed to Quality Control Music/ Capitol.

As previously announced, the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards event will also honor the popular 90s R&B group Xscape with the illustrious ASCAP Golden Note Award. Other awards to be presented include Songwriter of the Year, Publisher of the Year, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Song, Top Rap Song and Top Gospel Song. The evening will feature live performances and guests will include top names in the music and entertainment industry.

