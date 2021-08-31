Influential Teams Up with TikTok Creator Marketplace API for One of the First-to-Market Partnerships

This includes exclusive first-party insights on audience demographics, growth trends, best-performing videos, and much more, to identify the right creators for both native and paid advertising campaigns. Influential's brand partners are utilizing these data points to drive video views, engagements, and brand lift. Brands have also come to TikTok and Influential to identify and partner with multicultural creators over the years leading up to this partnership.

The increased demand in short form video is expected to continue growing in popularity, with TikTok leading the way for the creator economy. "With brands leaning into short form video content more than ever before, Influential is providing the data, technology, insights, and access to talent of all sizes for brand clients," said Ryan Detert, CEO of Influential. "TikTok is clearly the most sought after audience and platform for brand integrations and we at Influential are excited to join forces to drive engagement, brand safety, and business outcomes on TikTok."

"Creators are the lifeblood of our platform, and we're constantly thinking of new ways to make it easy for them to connect and collaborate with brands. We're thrilled to be integrating with an elite group of trusted partners to help brands discover and work with diverse creators who can share their message in an authentic way," said Melissa Yang, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships, TikTok.

Influential partner DoorDash, the nation's leading last-mile logistics platform, launched multiple campaigns alongside Influential on TikTok, reaching multiple audiences—from consumers to Dashers—in unique ways. In consumer-focused campaign "Fat Sal's," DoorDash spotlighted diverse voices to drive interest around the popular Los Angeles based restaurant, while " Dasher Summer " meaningfully reached current and potential new Dashers looking to fuel their best summer yet by showcasing the flexible earnings opportunities DoorDash provides.

Influential has also partnered with longtime client, McDonald's USA, to launch multiple TikTok campaigns this year, some of which focused on the new Crispy Chicken Sandwich and the return of Spicy McNuggets. Across all of the campaigns activated with McDonald's, the company focused on partnering with creators who enable the brand to reach all audiences authentically. The Creator Marketplace API integration provides deeper insights on talent both pre and post campaign so that partners like McDonald's can select their perfect ambassadors, drive video views, engagement, and foot traffic.

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

About Influential

Influential is an AI-powered technology and is the largest influencer marketing company in the world, by revenue. Leveraging a network of over 3 Million social media influencers, Influential's platform powers seamless talent discovery, comprehensive brand safety, content creation, media, and measurement. Through strategic partnerships with first and third-party data providers, Influential enables exclusive targeting and measurement solutions, including both online and offline attribution, such as sales lift, TV tune-in lift, foot traffic, and eComm sales. Influential works with Fortune 500 brands, including McDonald's, NBA, General Mills, Ford, and every major studio. With offices in Los Angeles, NYC, and Las Vegas, Influential is a developer partner of IBM Watson, a strategic partner of WME and Oracle, and a Facebook and Instagram Marketing Partner. ( www.influential.co )

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Influential

Related Links

http://www.influential.co/

