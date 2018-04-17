Influential Women in Cannabis... Indo Expo

BAY AREA, Calif., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After running successful, sold out, annual shows in both Colorado and Oregon for the past five years, it is only natural that INDO EXPO expands their reach to California, encompassing the newly burgeoning market with the first Cannabis B2B Trade Show in the state since recreational legalization. Catering to California's Cannabis community of producers, processors, retailers and industry professionals, INDO EXPO provides an environment to shop, source, network, and learn, in what promises to be the world's largest Cannabis market.

Indo Expo, California Event Flyer.

Hosted at the Craneway Pavilion, situated directly on the San Francisco Bay, home to the old Ford Motor Factory and the iconic "Rosie the Riveter," it is only fitting that this year's theme is "The Influential Women of Cannabis." To complement this theme, we are featuring a dedicated seminar hall with an all-female speaker line-up, and the Bay Area's premier screening of the film "Mary Janes: The Women of Weed". Dozens of leading women in the Cannabis Industry will be presenting on a variety of subjects ranging from legal Licensing and Compliance, Integrating, Holistic Living, the Politics of Cannabis, FDA Compliance, and more!

Our KEYNOTE SPEAKER, Katie Wallace CSR Program Manager, from New Belgium Brewing Company, with her presentation; "Business as a Force for Good".

Seminars throughout the weekend will be moderated by Taylor Blake, Associate Producer of The Emerald Cup, Adam Dunn, creator of Hoodlamb, and T.H.SEEDS, and The Adam Dunn Show, and Shango Los of Shaping Fire podcast!

The Cannabis community was disproportionately affected by the wildfires that raged across the west coast recently. As such, INDO EXPO will be donating a portion of the ticket sales proceeds from the event to the fire relief efforts in Northern California. After witnessing firsthand the destruction caused by these disasters, we are compelled to contribute to the fundraising campaign and help rebuild the affected areas stronger than ever!

INDO EXPO hosted over 400 exhibitors and a whopping 10,000 attendees in it's hometown Denver Show in January 2018, of which over 4,000 were pre-qualified buyers from all areas of the cannabis industry. The upcoming 8th INDO EXPO on April 28th & 29th will include all of the resources for your Canna-business, top industry knowledge, key players, cutting edge technologies, and as well, the picks and shovels; lighting, soil, nutrients, trimmers, extractors, greenhouses, and MORE! Join us for the industry's premier hub for business-to-business networking and trade!

Saturday is INDUSTRY ONLY from 10-6

Sunday is INDUSTRY & PUBLIC from 11-5

Pre-register from complimentary industry access now

Entry fee at door

Join us for this 2 Day event overlooking the San Francisco Bay.

For more info go to INDOEXPO.COM or hit our handles @indoexposhow

INDO EXPO encourages individuals to come together, build connections, and network in a professional atmosphere. The show ultimately showcases the development and growth of the Cannabis Industry. Industries include Cannabis, Cultivation, Extraction, Lighting, Nutrients, Greenhouses, Supplies, Processing Tools, Hydroponic and Garden Supplies, Lifestyle, and Ancillary Cannabis businesses, companies and services such as Legal, HVAC, IT, Packaging, Labeling, Security and Real Estate, brokers, Consultants and more!

