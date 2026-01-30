Influential Women Podcast Announces New Episode Featuring Stacey Ryan, President of School of Rock

Honest conversation explores authentic leadership, vulnerability in corporate spaces, and creating opportunity for women in male-dominated industries

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Influential Women Podcast, part of the Influential Women media platform, today announced the release of a new episode featuring Stacey Ryan, President of School of Rock and Founder of FrontWomen. Influential Women is a fast-growing media company with over 50,000 followers on Influential Women LinkedIn and the publisher of Influential Women Magazine, spotlighting women shaping industries through leadership, execution, and impact.

In this candid conversation, Ryan shares her journey from walking away from her career without a safety net to leading a global franchise system that reaches hundreds of thousands of young people worldwide. The episode, titled "Leading With Integrity: How Women Leaders Create Visibility, Mentorship, and Change," explores the realities of navigating male-dominated corporate spaces, rebuilding after personal hardship, and creating platforms that bring other women forward.

Stacey's story reflects the core mission of Influential Women . Rather than waiting for a pathway into leadership, she built one and continues to open doors for others. Her approach to mentorship, community building, and values-driven leadership embodies what Influential Women highlights across its podcast, LinkedIn community, and magazine.

Key topics discussed in the episode include

Navigating boardrooms as the only woman in the room

Why vulnerability can become a leadership advantage

The lived experience of microaggressions that inspired FrontWomen

Turning personal setbacks into professional growth

Building authentic culture at scale in global organizations

Mentorship without gatekeeping

The power of community in reducing professional isolation

Ryan's professional path defies traditional corporate trajectories. After years in leadership roles that required compromising her values, she made the difficult decision to walk away. What followed included significant personal upheaval and loss. Those experiences, however, became preparation for her next chapter.

Today, as President of School of Rock, Ryan leads with empathy and accountability, creating environments where people feel seen, supported, and empowered to grow. Her leadership philosophy centers on trust, clarity, and long-term impact.

"The most liberating thing in your career," Ryan shares in the episode, "is when you reach a place where you're confident, comfortable, and grounded in how you lead. From there, everything else starts to align."

Beyond her corporate role, Ryan founded FrontWomen, a quarterly leadership initiative serving women across the music education industry. The community addresses topics such as beauty standards, negotiation, microaggressions, and the systemic barriers that prevent talented women from advancing into leadership roles.

The Influential Women Podcast is part of the broader Influential Women platform, which includes Influential Women Magazine and a rapidly expanding Influential Women LinkedIn community of more than 50,000 professionals. Across all channels, Influential Women amplifies real stories, practical leadership insights, and the voices of women creating meaningful impact across business, leadership, and creative fields.

The episode featuring Stacey Ryan is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms.

