Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market worth USD 3.5 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Recent technological developments and the incorporation of novel modalities in the field of influenza diagnostic tests will accelerate the market forecasts. In the past years, major developments in influenza diagnostic tests technologies have incorporated advanced signal enhancement approaches, increased application of new labels, enhanced quantification techniques, and continuous detection. Such developments have enabled the use of influenza tests in applications that mandate high precision and sensitivity; while maintaining the clinical benefits such as low infrastructure requirements, cost-effectivity, and user-friendliness. This has enabled for enhanced range of applications in fields such as decentralized testing environments, clinical diagnostics, and others.

Influenza diagnostic tests Market from traditional diagnostic tests segment was valued at USD 1,359 million in 2021. Ongoing technological advancements in traditional diagnostic tests such as rapid influenza diagnostic tests, viral culture, and serological assay leading to the introduction of advanced tests are set to drive business landscape. These diagnostic tests deliver a precise interpretation of outcomes for research & development activities and sample testing. The emergence of digital rapid influenza diagnostic tests with the rising use of digital connectivity is further set to promote the capabilities of these testing products. One of the recent advancements in these testing involves the use of progressive computer technologies including artificial intelligence (AI). This would improve the quality of the diagnosis, provide precision, and predict disease progression.

Some major findings of the influenza diagnostic tests market report include:

The ability of technologically advanced influenza diagnostic tests to reduce the timelines of sample processing has led to the high adoption rate amongst diagnostic centers and hospitals that are likely to drive the business revenue.

Rise in prevalence of influenza coupled with the implementation of potential strategies for increasing this infectious disease diagnosis across the globe will propel the market expansion.

Competitors are emphasizing strategic collaborations, partnerships, and product launches to garner significant market share and improve their market position.

Influenza diagnostic tests market from research laboratories segment is estimated to cross USD 757 million by 2028. A growing number of research laboratories that are delivering advanced diagnostic services will lead to a high preference for these facilities. The augmented adoption and launch of high-quality influenza diagnostic testing products for use in research laboratories is also driving the segment revenue. Diagnostic tests available for influenza in research laboratories comprise viral culture, serological assay, rapid antigen testing, and reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction among others. The standardized conditions maintained by research laboratories perform a crucial role in the sensitivity & specificity of influenza diagnostic tests.

China influenza diagnostic tests market is poised to surpass USD 267 million by 2028. The growing prevalence of flu and the rapidly aging population in China is stimulating the demand for influenza diagnostic tests. Poor sanitary conditions in a rural region in China are further expected to spur the adoption of these tests. Also, several industry players in the country have recently introduced sequencing and analysis instruments in order to tackle the surging intricacy of this disease diagnosis. Numerous companies are emphasizing on the integration of technologies including digital PCR (dPCR) for DNA detection and quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction. Owing to these innovations, influenza diagnostic tests are extensively adopted to screen the eradication effectiveness in China.

Some of the major market players operating in the influenza diagnostic tests industry Quidel Corporation, Abbott, DiaSorin SpA, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Meridian Bioscience Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

