Influenza Diagnostics Market size is set to grow by USD 517.5 million from 2024-2028, Rising incidence of influenza boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global influenza diagnostics market size is estimated to grow by USD 517.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 7.22% during the forecast period. Rising incidence of influenza is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising approvals for influenza diagnostic products. However, lack of laboratory infrastructure in developing regions poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., BICO Group AB, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biocartis NV, bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Princeton BioMeditech Corp., QIAGEN NV, Quidelortho Corp., Response Biomedical Corp., SA Scientific Ltd., Sd Biosensor Inc., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Tecan Trading AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global influenza diagnostics market 2024-2028

Influenza Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.22% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 517.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and Canada Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., BICO Group AB, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biocartis NV, bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Princeton BioMeditech Corp., QIAGEN NV, Quidelortho Corp., Response Biomedical Corp., SA Scientific Ltd., Sd Biosensor Inc., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Tecan Trading AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Driver

The global influenza diagnostics market is experiencing growth due to vendors' focus on creating compliant diagnostic products. Regulatory bodies like the FDA, EMA, and CFDA have led to an increase in product approvals. Rapid influenza diagnosis is in high demand, leading to a surge in nucleic acid detection technique-based product clearances. Hologic's Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2/Flu A/B/RSV assay, recently granted FDA clearance, is an example of this trend. This molecular diagnostic test detects and distinguishes four common respiratory viruses, contributing to market expansion.

The Influenza Diagnostics Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic tests. The market is driven by the need to identify and treat influenza cases early to prevent the spread of the virus. Technologies such as rapid antigen detection and molecular diagnostics are gaining popularity for their speed and accuracy. Additionally, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of diagnostic testing in public health, leading to increased investment in this area. The market is expected to continue growing in the coming years as new technologies and innovations are developed. Key players in the market include manufacturers of diagnostic tests and equipment, as well as healthcare providers and research institutions.

Market Challenges

Developing countries encounter difficulties in establishing and maintaining advanced influenza diagnostic laboratories. Inadequate infrastructure, insufficient trained personnel, and limited availability of diagnostic tools and reagents hinder timely and accurate diagnosis. This results in lower testing capacity compared to demand, leading to delays in diagnosis and treatment. Remote areas with inadequate laboratory facilities further complicate disease surveillance and response to influenza outbreaks, negatively impacting the global influenza diagnostics market growth.

The Influenza Diagnostics Market faces several challenges in providing accurate and timely results. Pathogens such as influenza require specific diagnostic tests to identify them. Urgent need for rapid testing is crucial to prevent the spread of infection. However, challenges like high cost, complexity, and low sensitivity of current diagnostic methods persist. Technological advancements like PoCT (Point of Care Testing) and digital diagnostics are being explored to address these issues. The market also requires regulatory approval and reimbursement policies to support the adoption of new diagnostic technologies. The need for continuous innovation and improvement in diagnostics is essential to meet the demands of public health and healthcare systems.

Segment Overview

This influenza diagnostics market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories

1.2 Academic and research centers

1.3 Homecare Type 2.1 Point-of-care testing

2.2 Immunodiagnostics

2.3 Molecular diagnostics Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories- The hospital and diagnostic laboratories segment is a major player in the global influenza diagnostics market. Influenza diagnostics involve tests to detect and diagnose influenza infections, with a focus on hospital and lab settings. With influenza being a contagious respiratory illness affecting millions annually, efficient and accurate diagnostic tools are crucial for healthcare providers. Advanced technologies like rapid antigen tests, molecular assays, and serological tests enable prompt diagnosis and effective patient management. These advancements are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Influenza Diagnostics Market encompasses various diagnostic tools and technologies used for the detection of influenza infection in severe illness cases leading to respiratory deaths. The World Health Organization emphasizes the importance of timely and accurate diagnosis to facilitate appropriate medical procedures and interventions. Product segmentation includes Diagnostic technologies, such as Viral culture tests and Serology tests, used in Research industries and Diagnostic laboratories. Molecular diagnostics, including Rapid antigen tests and Molecular tests, are gaining popularity due to their high sensitivity and specificity. However, these advanced diagnostic tools may yield false-negative or false-positive results, necessitating a regulatory framework to ensure their accuracy. Traditional diagnostic tests, like Rapid diagnostic tests, are also used extensively in Hospitals and clinics by healthcare professionals to diagnose and treat influenza infections. The healthcare sector continues to invest in innovative diagnostic tools to improve patient outcomes and reduce the burden of influenza-related illnesses.

Market Research Overview

The Influenza Diagnostics Market refers to the industry dedicated to the production, development, and distribution of diagnostic tools and tests used to identify influenza viruses. These diagnostics play a crucial role in disease management and prevention, particularly during outbreaks and epidemics. Influenza diagnostics encompass various technologies such as rapid antigen detection tests, reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), and viral culture. These tests provide essential information for accurate diagnosis, enabling timely treatment and infection control measures. The market for influenza diagnostics is driven by factors such as increasing global awareness of influenza and its complications, the need for rapid and accurate diagnostic tools, and ongoing research and development in the field.

