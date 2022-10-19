Influenza Vaccine Market to grow by USD 2.56 Bn by 2026, Market Segmentation by Type and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The influenza vaccine market is set to grow by USD 2.56 billion, at a CAGR of 8.66% from 2021 to 2026. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Factors such as increasing prevalence and incidence of influenza, rising awareness about influenza vaccination, and initiation of immunization programs and research activities will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Influenza Vaccine Market 2022-2026

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The influenza vaccine market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report.

Influenza Vaccine Market: Segment Analysis

Type

Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccines



The live attenuated influenza vaccines segment will significantly increase its market share. The amazing number of compounds undergoing Phase III clinical studies suggests that the market for live attenuated influenza vaccines will experience strong growth over the course of the projected period. The intensive R&D is anticipated to provide enhanced versions of current goods, which will boost the flu vaccine market.





For the prevention of influenza, a number of authorized live attenuated influenza vaccinations are available. The upcoming products provide increased defense against more virus strains, resulting in better results. Recombinant influenza vaccines now account for a modest portion of the influenza vaccine industry worldwide. Due to the vaccine's production processes being independent of the availability of eggs, as opposed to other influenza vaccines that use a small amount of egg protein, this market niche is growing.



Recombinant Influenza Vaccines

Geography

North America



North America will continue to dominate the global influenza vaccine market throughout the forecast period. The existence of governmental organizations like the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), which offers suggested vaccination regimens, is vital in determining the regional market. Over the past few years, the prevalence of various infectious diseases, particularly influenza, has been rising significantly throughout the region's developed nations. Additionally, those applying for an immigrant visa in the US must comply with certain illness vaccine criteria. The World Health Organization (WHO) and CDC advise travelers entering the US to get immunized against diseases including influenza. Hence, the growing demand for influenza vaccination in countries across the region is expected to foster the growth of the influenza vaccine market in North America during the forecast period.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Influenza Vaccine Market: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Global medical education is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendors are being driven by the intensifying market rivalry to implement a variety of growth methods, such as promotional efforts and spending on advertising, to increase the exposure of their services. In order to remain competitive in the market, several suppliers are also implementing inorganic expansion tactics like M&As.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Altimmune Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Baxter International Inc.

BioDiem

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

CSL Ltd.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

FluGen Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Medicago Inc

Novavax Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Influenza Vaccine Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist influenza vaccine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the influenza vaccine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the influenza vaccine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of influenza vaccine market vendors

Influenza Vaccine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% Market growth 2022-2026 $2.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, China, India, US, Canada, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altimmune Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Baxter International Inc., BioDiem, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., CSL Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., FluGen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Medicago Inc, Novavax Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., SK Chemicals Co. Ltd., Vaccitech Plc, Vaxart Inc., Vaxine Pty Ltd., and Visterra Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Live attenuated influenza vaccines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Live attenuated influenza vaccines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Live attenuated influenza vaccines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Live attenuated influenza vaccines - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Live attenuated influenza vaccines - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Recombinant influenza vaccines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Recombinant influenza vaccines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Recombinant influenza vaccines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Recombinant influenza vaccines - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Recombinant influenza vaccines - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Altimmune Inc.

Exhibit 85: Altimmune Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Altimmune Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Altimmune Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 88: Altimmune Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Altimmune Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 AstraZeneca Plc

Exhibit 90: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview



Exhibit 91: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news



Exhibit 93: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

10.5 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 94: Baxter International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Baxter International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 99: BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 CSL Ltd.

Exhibit 102: CSL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: CSL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: CSL Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 105: CSL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: CSL Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 FluGen Inc.

Exhibit 107: FluGen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: FluGen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: FluGen Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 110: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 111: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 112: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 113: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Medicago Inc

Exhibit 115: Medicago Inc - Overview



Exhibit 116: Medicago Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Medicago Inc - Key offerings

10.11 Novavax Inc.

Exhibit 118: Novavax Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Novavax Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Novavax Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Sanofi

Exhibit 121: Sanofi - Overview



Exhibit 122: Sanofi - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Sanofi - Key news



Exhibit 124: Sanofi - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Sanofi - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

