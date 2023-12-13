Influenza Vaccine Market to grow by USD 2.93 billion from 2022 to 2027; North America to account for 54% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The influenza vaccine market is expected to grow by USD 2.93 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by distribution channel (hospitals and pharmacies, government and institutional, and others), type (live attenuated influenza vaccines and recombinant influenza vaccines), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 54% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The presence of public authorities in this region such as the Pan American Health Organization PNGHO, which provides recommendations on vaccination schedules, could be to blame. Some of the most important vaccine products for sale in this region are BOOSTRIX, INFANRIX, Pediarix, BEXSERO, MENVEO, and influenza.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Influenza Vaccine Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Altimmune Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Baxter International Inc., BioDiem Ltd, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., CSL Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., FluGen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Novavax Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., SK Chemicals Co. Ltd., Vaccitech Plc, Vaxart Inc., and Vaxine Pty Ltd.

Altimmune Inc. - The company offers influenza vaccines such as NasoVax.

Influenza Vaccine Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the hospitals and pharmacies segment will be significant during the forecast period. The administration of the vaccine is under the responsibility of hospitals, particularly in those who are at increased risk for an influenza infection.

Influenza Vaccine Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Rising awareness about influenza vaccination

Increasing prevalence and incidence of influenza

Initiation of immunization programs and research activities

The Rising awareness about influenza vaccination is a key factor driving market growth. Both government and non-government bodies are taking various initiatives to improve awareness about the disease and its prevention. For example, the CDC conducts National Influenza Vaccination Week (NIVW), a national awareness campaign every year to educate the public about the importance of influenza vaccination. As a result, the awareness campaigns help people to know about the preventive measures available against influenza.

Major Trend

What are the key data covered in this influenza vaccine market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the influenza vaccine market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the influenza vaccine market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the influenza vaccine market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of influenza vaccine market companies.

