Influenza Vaccine Market to grow by USD 2.93 billion from 2022 to 2027; North America to account for 54% of market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

13 Dec, 2023, 14:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The influenza vaccine market is expected to grow by USD 2.93 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by distribution channel (hospitals and pharmacies, government and institutional, and others), type (live attenuated influenza vaccines and recombinant influenza vaccines), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 54% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The presence of public authorities in this region such as the Pan American Health Organization PNGHO, which provides recommendations on vaccination schedules, could be to blame. Some of the most important vaccine products for sale in this region are BOOSTRIX, INFANRIX, Pediarix, BEXSERO, MENVEO, and influenza.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Influenza Vaccine Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Influenza Vaccine Market 2023-2027

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a Free PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

Altimmune Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Baxter International Inc., BioDiem Ltd, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., CSL Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., FluGen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Novavax Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., SK Chemicals Co. Ltd., Vaccitech Plc, Vaxart Inc., and Vaxine Pty Ltd.

Altimmune Inc. - The company offers influenza vaccines such as NasoVax.

  To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Influenza Vaccine Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the hospitals and pharmacies segment will be significant during the forecast period.  The administration of the vaccine is under the responsibility of hospitals, particularly in those who are at increased risk for an influenza infection. 

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report

Influenza Vaccine Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

  • Rising awareness about influenza vaccination
  • Increasing prevalence and incidence of influenza
  • Initiation of immunization programs and research activities

The Rising awareness about influenza vaccination is a key factor driving market growth. Both government and non-government bodies are taking various initiatives to improve awareness about the disease and its prevention. For example, the CDC conducts National Influenza Vaccination Week (NIVW), a national awareness campaign every year to educate the public about the importance of influenza vaccination. As a result, the awareness campaigns help people to know about the preventive measures available against influenza.

Major Trend

The need for revaccination is one of the major trends in the market. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The Human Vaccine Market size is estimated to grow by USD 29.1 billion at a CAGR of 9.49% between 2023 and 2028. 

The global pneumococcal vaccine market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,820.53 million at a CAGR of 5.81% between 2022 and 2027. 

What are the key data covered in this influenza vaccine market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the influenza vaccine market between 2022 and 2027.
  • Precise estimation of the influenza vaccine market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the influenza vaccine market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of influenza vaccine market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

GCC - Packaged Food Market size to increase by USD 4.00 billion between 2022 to 2027| The growing urban population in GCC countries to drive the market growth - Technavio

GCC - Packaged Food Market size to increase by USD 4.00 billion between 2022 to 2027| The growing urban population in GCC countries to drive the market growth - Technavio

The GCC - Packaged Food Market size is expected to grow by USD 4.00 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period. Urbanization ...
External Nasal Dilator Market size to grow by USD 245.44 million from 2022-2027| ACHIEVE EQUINE LLC, AdvaCare Pharma, Aso Group and more among the key companies in the market- Technavio

External Nasal Dilator Market size to grow by USD 245.44 million from 2022-2027| ACHIEVE EQUINE LLC, AdvaCare Pharma, Aso Group and more among the key companies in the market- Technavio

The External Nasal Dilator Market size is expected to increase by USD 245.44 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.