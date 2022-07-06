Influenza Vaccines Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline & Others

Jul 06, 2022, 05:45 ET
DUBLIN , July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Influenza Vaccines: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report explains critical trends in the influenza vaccine industry. It discusses the market determinants, which act as motivating or restraining factors, and provides insights to stakeholders and potential entrants. This report study includes only human vaccines; animal vaccines have not been considered in this report.
The fast growth rate of the inactivated vaccines is attributed to increasing company investments in IIV development and the excellent stability profile of this vaccine type, which has a proven record of safety and immune response.
Report Includes
- An updated overview of the global market for influenza vaccines within the biopharmaceutical industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue (sales) data for 2019-2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the market size for influenza vaccines, and corresponding market share analysis by type, technology, age, and region
- Information on baloxavir marboxil (Xofluza) vaccine, along with types of influenza virus strains used for vaccine preparation like influenza type A with H3N2 virus strain, influenza type A with H1N1 virus strain, and influenza type B virus strain
- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Australia, Japan, China and India
- Technology assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape the market over the next five years (2021 to 2026)
- Discussion of technology advancements in influenza vaccines development, product innovations, government regulations, clinical trials, and other key market strategies
- Coverage of key merger acquisition strategies and collaboration agreements in the marketplace
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19
Chapter 5 Influenza Vaccines Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increase in Government Support and Surveillance Regarding Vaccination Against Influenza at the National and Global Levels
- Growing Awareness of Immunization Across the Globe
- The Rise in Investment by Top Market Players Across the Globe and Growth in Government Funding Has Facilitated the Launch of Therapeutically Effective Vaccines
- Market Restraints
- Stringent Regulatory Requirements Along With Prolonged Duration of Clinical Trials
- Limited Adoption of Influenza Vaccines in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (Lmics)
- Market Opportunities
- Demand for Universal Flu Vaccines Fuels the Need to Develop Innovative Approaches for Vaccine Development
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Share Analysis
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type
- Global Influenza Vaccines Market, by Type
- Inactivated Vaccines
- Market Size and Forecast
- Live-Attenuated Vaccines
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Global Influenza Vaccines Market, by Technology
- Egg-Based
- Market Size and Forecast
- Cell-Based Vaccine
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Age
- Global Influenza Vaccines Market, by Age
- Pediatric
- Market Size and Forecast
- Adults
- Among Adults, Who Should Not Get the Flu Vaccine?
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- AstraZeneca
- Bharat Biotech International Ltd.
- Biodiem Ltd.
- Csl Ltd.
- Emergent Biosolutions Inc.
- Gc Biopharma (Green Cross Corp.)
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Novavax Inc.
- Sanofi
- Sinovac Biotech Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6hk8q
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article