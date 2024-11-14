Influur, the Leading Professional Network for Influencers, Raises $10M Series A, Introduces Industry-First AI Tool to Predict Campaign Impact and New Premium Subscription

Miami-based and Latina-founded Influur sees record growth in 2024 with 83% spike in active influencers on its platform and 200% growth in brand spend on influencer-powered campaigns

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Influur , the leading professional networking platform for influencers founded by visionary Latinas – Alessandra Angelini, Valeria Angelini, Paula Coleman, and Fefi Oliveira – announced the successful closing of its $10 million Series A, led by Point72 Ventures and HTwenty Capital. The funding highlights Influur's hypergrowth, including an 83% increase in its verified influencer base and a 200% rise in brand spend across the US and Latin America. The company now has over 30K active influencers and 5,000 brands on its platform across 11 countries.

Influur's founding team (L to R): Paula Coleman, Valeria Angelini, Alessandra Angelini, and Fefi Oliveira (PRNewsfoto/Influur)

Influur has built the most comprehensive platform for the creator economy that goes beyond traditional influencer marketing. It is a vibrant global community that empowers influencers to monetize their talent, expand their reach, and grow their businesses. It streamlines connections between brands and influencers, allowing them to build meaningful relationships and impactful campaigns together. And unlike platforms that rely on scraping data, Influur ensures all its influencers are verified and registered, making it a trusted platform for both the creator community and brands.

"Influur is a connected community where influencers 'find home'—gaining access to brand opportunities and resources to thrive," said Alessandra Angelini, co-founder and CEO of Influur. "This funding will help us enhance our platform, enabling influencers to grow their businesses and connect with brands more effectively."

As part of today's announcement, Influur is introducing an industry-first AI feature to help brands plan the right influencer campaigns and predict its impact; a new Premium Subscription for influencers with advanced analytics, AI-powered media kit creation, and access to exclusive campaigns and events; as well as a suite of fintech tools designed to manage earnings, payouts, and financial insights – positioning the platform to be the future bank for influencers.

Miami-based Influur has quickly become a leader in the influencer space, driven by its adoption by top influencers like Lele Pons and Twan Kuyper; global brand customers including Meta, Warner Music Group, Paramount, Netflix, UberEats, Hard Rock Cafe, MasterCard, and TikTok; and investment from key figures from the music and entertainment industries, including Colombian actress Sofia Vergara, singer and actress Thalía, entertainment executive Luis Balaguer, and Latin World Entertainment. Additional investors include Magma Partners, Daedalus, IGNIA, Redwood, Vamos Ventures, Amplifica Capital, and Daniel Gutenberg.

"We are drawn to bold ideas and commitment to innovation, and Influur embodies both," said Ishan Sinha, Partner at Point72 Ventures. "These four entrepreneurs have impressed us with their vision to empower creators by placing their values and resources at the forefront. We are confident in the team's ability to execute and drive meaningful change in this rapidly evolving industry, and we look forward to being part of their journey."

Leveraging AI for Unprecedented Foresight and Efficiency

Influur is developing an AI-powered recommendation system that will be integrated directly into Pulse, its desktop application. It will be engineered to recommend the strategy of a campaign as well as predict the investment and impact of influencer marketing campaigns within moments, offering unprecedented foresight and budget efficiency. It will be the only recommendation system of its kind available in the market, positioning Influur at the forefront of innovation in influencer marketing and brand campaigns.

"Our AI recommendation engine is a game-changer," added Valeria Angelini, CPO of Influur. "By harnessing AI, we're enabling brands and influencers to make smarter, data-driven decisions faster than ever before."

Influur Premium Supercharges Influencer Careers

Influur Premium is a new subscription that provides unique professional tools designed to supercharge their careers. Included in this subscription is access to:

Automated Media Kit Creation: Generate a professional media kit in seconds, complete with live social media analytics and a portfolio of past collaborations. This time-saving tool helps influencers put their best work forward every time a brand asks for a portfolio and eliminates the manual creation process.





Generate a professional media kit in seconds, complete with live social media analytics and a portfolio of past collaborations. This time-saving tool helps influencers put their best work forward every time a brand asks for a portfolio and eliminates the manual creation process. Access to Exclusive Premium Campaigns: Premium members unlock campaigns available only to them, catered by top-tiered brands. It's a win:win – brands have access to top-tiered professional creators while influencers get access to experiences and networking opportunities developed specifically for them.





Premium members unlock campaigns available only to them, catered by top-tiered brands. It's a win:win – brands have access to top-tiered professional creators while influencers get access to experiences and networking opportunities developed specifically for them. Exclusive Experiences: Exclusive experiences provide influencers with invaluable exposure to other industry professionals, in a fun environment with esteemed partners based in Miami , including top yoga studios, premier padel clubs, and renowned restaurants.





Exclusive experiences provide influencers with invaluable exposure to other industry professionals, in a fun environment with esteemed partners based in , including top yoga studios, premier padel clubs, and renowned restaurants. Advanced Analytics Tools: Influencers can now leverage daily insights into social media performance with their sophisticated analytics suite, enabling them to stay ahead of trends and optimize their strategies.

Influencer and Brand Quotes

Lele Pons , Influencer & Actress: "I've worked with brands around the world and no one has paid me as fast as Influur. This app stands out from any other influencer platform I've used," shared Lele Pons . "The community is exceptional, and the app's features, especially the Wallet payment system, make getting paid quick and easy. It's inspiring to work with a company founded by four incredible Latinas. With Influur Premium, I've enjoyed exclusive opportunities like Formula 1 and Copa America ."

Luis Baez, Advocacy Manager, Flor de Caña : "At Rum Flor de Caña, we're thrilled to partner with Influur to craft innovative influencer marketing campaigns that resonate with cultural moments, making a meaningful impact and connecting with our communities in fresh, exciting ways."



For more information about Influur, or to sign up as an influencer or brand, visit www.influur.com .

About Influur

Influur is the leading platform and community empowering the creator industry by helping influencers monetize their talents and build successful careers. The company was founded by four visionary Latinas, each from an entrepreneurial background with experience across media, marketing, fashion, content creation, and technology. Since 2021, 30K influencers have joined the Influur community, using the platform and its tools to connect with 5,000+ brands, build new partnerships, seamlessly manage their business and payouts, and expand their reach and influence.

Maria Larrazabal

[email protected]

SOURCE Influur