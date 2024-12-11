Influyente Announces Launch of the Hispanic Media Alliance: A Comprehensive One-Stop Network for Reaching Hispanic Consumers

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new media alliance is offering a better way for brands to reach Hispanic consumers through packaged Hispanic Media buys. The Hispanic Media Alliance™ (HMA) is a comprehensive network designed to empower Hispanic media providers and connect them with national brands seeking to reach the rapidly growing U.S. Hispanic audience. The HMA is an initiative of Influyente™, a vibrant spin-off multicultural agency, who saw the opportunity to bring thousands of media providers under one umbrella. Members of the Hispanic Media Alliance represent a range of channels including print publications, radio, podcast, social influencers, OTT/CTV, and digital media with audience reach that runs from national to hyperlocal.

"The Hispanic consumer market is massive and holds immense potential for brands," says David Mesas, VP, Growth and Strategy representing Influyente Agency. "However, reaching this audience effectively requires a deep understanding of their cultural nuances and media preferences." Jacqueline Martinez, VP, Business Affairs & Partnerships adds, "We created the HMA because we knew that while national advertisers often gravitate toward major networks, they're missing the authentic community connections local publishers have cultivated over decades. Our alliance aggregates these Hispanic-owned and focused media platforms, solving the complexity of reaching the Hispanic audience at scale."

The Hispanic Media Alliance (HMA) offers a unique value proposition for both brands and Hispanic media providers:

For Brands: The HMA provides access to a network of over two thousand established Hispanic media outlets, including print publications, digital platforms, and radio stations, as well as millions of Hispanic influencers—offering national reach with hyper-local impact. Over one-third of HMA publishers are minority-owned and they are all authentically integrated in Hispanic culture, lives, and daily routines to deliver the best ROI for multicultural advertising campaigns.





For Media Providers: The HMA eliminates barriers to entry by providing access to national sales and promotional opportunities, industry insights, and best practices. The HMA fosters collaboration and innovation, allowing members to develop and deliver compelling, multi-platform content that resonates with Hispanic audiences.

The Hispanic Media Alliance is dedicated to bringing together Hispanic media providers to enhance reach and influence. By fostering collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity, we aim to elevate Hispanic voices, promote cultural understanding, and empower communities and the agencies that represent them, to thrive in an interconnected world. For brands looking for Hispanic media buys or for publishers wishing to join the Hispanic Media Alliance, please visit https://hispanicmediaalliance.com/

Influyente by Refuel is a performance-driven agency dedicated to connecting brands with multicultural audiences. We are cultural experts and strategic partners committed to creating authentic connections that drive results. Our integrated approach spans creative, media, and strategy — leveraging pre-tested messaging to reach the right person at the right time for campaigns that truly resonate. Influyente has locations in New York, Miami, Dallas, and Los Angeles . For more information, please visit https://influyente.com.

