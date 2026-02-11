Info-Tech LIVE 2026 Returns to Las Vegas With Focus on Turning Agentic AI Into Enterprise Value

Info-Tech Research Group has announced the return of its flagship conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, taking place at The Bellagio on June 9 – 11, 2026. Centered on the theme Agentic AI: From Hype to Value, the event will bring together CIOs and senior IT leaders to examine how organizations can move beyond AI experimentation and focus on prioritization, execution, and measurable outcomes.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global research and advisory firm, has confirmed the return of Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, hosted at The Bellagio on June 9 – 11, 2026. As organizations move AI initiatives from experimentation into core enterprise operations, the three-day conference will examine how agentic AI is being adopted across IT and business functions and how CIOs can ensure those investments deliver business value.

Info-Tech Research Group has announced the return of its flagship conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, taking place at The Bellagio on June 9 – 11, 2026, under the theme Agentic AI: From Hype to Value. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

As agentic AI capabilities expand, Info-Tech notes that many organizations are reaching a decision point. While early pilots and proof-of-concept efforts have helped build familiarity, CIOs are now under pressure to determine which AI initiatives warrant continued investment and which should be paused or retired. The firm's research shows that value realization depends less on the volume of AI activity and more on disciplined prioritization, workflow redesign, and clear accountability for outcomes.

"Agentic AI is changing how work gets done, but it also raises expectations for IT leadership," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "CIOs are being asked to decide where autonomy creates real value and where it adds unnecessary complexity. The agenda for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas will focus on helping leaders make those decisions with confidence and tie AI investments directly to business performance."

Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas will feature analyst-led keynotes, interactive sessions, and peer discussions focused on practical approaches to building agentic capabilities across IT and the enterprise. Topics will include prioritizing high-impact AI use cases, redesigning workflows to support autonomous agents, evolving operating models, and establishing governance structures that keep AI initiatives aligned with organizational goals.

The conference will also offer opportunities for one-on-one meetings with Info-Tech analysts, enabling attendees to apply research insights directly to their own organizational challenges. CIOs and senior IT leaders attending LIVE 2026 will gain clarity on how to move beyond experimentation and embed agentic AI to deliver sustained business value.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders. For those unable to attend in person, Info-Tech offers a digital pass option, providing access to live-streamed keynotes, select sessions, and virtual interviews with speakers and analysts.

Media professionals looking to apply for in-person or digital passes can contact [email protected] to secure their spot and cover the latest advancements in IT for their audiences.

Exhibitor Opportunities

Exhibitors are also invited to be part of Info-Tech LIVE and showcase their products and services to a highly engaged audience of IT decision-makers. For more information about becoming an Info-Tech LIVE exhibitor, please contact [email protected].

Further details on the event theme, keynote speakers, and registration will be announced in the coming months. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group