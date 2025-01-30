Info-Tech LIVE Conference Makes European Debut in Barcelona in October 2025

Info-Tech Research Group, a global research and advisory firm, has announced that its hit conference, Info-Tech LIVE, a globally renowned IT event for CIOs and IT leaders, will make its European debut in Barcelona on October 21-22, 2025. Info-Tech LIVE is renowned for offering exclusive insights, networking opportunities, and engagement with leading industry analysts and experts. This is the first time it will be hosted for IT professionals in the EMEA region.

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has announced the expansion of its flagship Info-Tech LIVE conference series to Europe. The highly anticipated event, Info-Tech LIVE in Barcelona, will take place on October 21-22, 2025, at the SLS Barcelona in the vibrant city of Barcelona, Spain. This new European addition builds on the success of Info-Tech LIVE events in North America and the recent announcement of expansion into the APAC region. The event will be a gathering of CIOs and IT leaders across the EMEA region to connect with one another, collaborate, and access actionable insights from industry experts, including Info-Tech's analyst roster.

Attendees can look forward to a dynamic program that includes engaging mainstage keynotes from industry leaders, technical keynotes exploring cutting-edge technologies, collaborative roundtables and panels on pressing IT challenges, and exclusive one-on-one analyst engagements offering tailored guidance and insights. The two-day conference is designed to empower EMEA IT leaders to navigate the rapidly evolving technology landscape and deliver transformative outcomes for their organizations.

"It is a noteworthy development that Info-Tech will be expanding its prestigious Info-Tech LIVE conference to Barcelona this October. Our clients have long awaited a European event, and this conference will provide an unparalleled opportunity for CIOs across the EMEA region to network and engage directly with our esteemed analyst community," says Nigel Bowles, Vice President, Info-Tech Research Group, UK. "This initiative is a testament to our continued investment in delivering localized support, services, and events to our EMEA-based clients, ensuring they have access to the resources necessary to drive change at their organizations."

Building on the success of previous LIVE events, Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Barcelona will serve as a platform for regional IT leaders to gain expert guidance on critical priorities, exchange ideas with peers, and explore the latest trends shaping the future of IT. From tackling cybersecurity challenges to leveraging emerging technologies like AI and quantum computing, attendees will be equipped with practical strategies to address the complex and anticipated IT demands of 2025 and beyond.

As Info-Tech's footprint grows globally, the firm remains committed to delivering localized experiences that resonate with its diverse client base. In addition to Barcelona, the firm is hosting multiple LIVE conferences in other regions this year, including Info-Tech LIVE in Las Vegas, September 17-19, 2025, and Info-Tech LIVE in Australia, November 11-12, 2025, ensuring IT leaders worldwide have access to unparalleled opportunities for learning, networking, and innovation.

Info-Tech LIVE events, including LIVE in Barcelona, offer participants a unique opportunity to connect with IT decision-makers and explore the latest trends in technology and business innovation. Journalists, podcasters, and influencers will have access to exclusive content, research, and interviews with industry leaders.

For more information about the event, please visit Info-Tech's LIVE media kit page. Media professionals looking to apply for media passes for LIVE in Barcelona can contact [email protected].

Further details on the event theme, keynote speakers, and registration will be announced in the coming months. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

