Info-Tech Research Group Announces 2021 CIO Awards Winners, Celebrates Exceptional IT Leaders

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a leading IT research and advisory firm, is proud to announce the winners of the 2021 Info-Tech CIO Awards. The awards recognize outstanding IT leaders who have delivered exceptional business value to their organizations and achieved high stakeholder satisfaction scores through Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision program for the 2021 year.

Since 2016, Info-Tech has celebrated exceptional IT leaders who have demonstrated success, as quantified by their direct business stakeholders. The CIO Business Vision program determines each year's winners by measuring an organization's satisfaction with IT's core services for the year, which provides CIOs with the insights required to jumpstart a successful IT strategy.

"Each year, the Info-Tech CIO Awards recognize the leaders who best drive the business value of IT for their respective organizations," says Geoff Nielson, Senior Vice President, Global Services & Delivery for Info-Tech Research Group. "With honorees selected based on stakeholder satisfaction, the 2021 winners are especially noteworthy given the rapid shifts required to navigate business environments this past year. The IT leaders recognized for this year's award have demonstrated success in leading their teams and organizations during a period of uncertainty and change with impressive results. We are thrilled to congratulate each of them in this outstanding achievement."

There were 372 contenders for the 2021 CIO Awards, with 38 winners identified across multiple divisions: Large & Enterprise Business, Medium Business, Small Business, and, new for 2021, Visionary & Growth Leaders.

A variety of industries are represented in this year's award, including higher education, insurance, construction, financial services, manufacturing, and non-profit, as well as the public sector.

Winners for the 2021 CIO Awards are as follows:

Large & Enterprise Business Division

Daryl Tilley , Ingham Intermediate School District

, Ingham Intermediate School District Jeremy Lovato , New Mexico Department of Transportation

, New Mexico Department of Transportation Steve Hargis , City of Moreno Valley

, City of Moreno Valley Dominique Mckinley , Kentucky Public Pensions Authority

, Kentucky Public Pensions Authority Jeff Brooks , Muscogee Creek Nation Casinos

, Muscogee Creek Nation Casinos Kathy Jones , Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority

, Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority Jesse Oman , Old Republic National Title Insurance Company

, Old Republic National Title Insurance Company Adam Templeton , Aecon Construction Group

, Aecon Construction Group Leo Sharum , ArcBest Technologies

, ArcBest Technologies Inez Rodenburg , City of Danville

Medium Business Division

Todd Ryan , Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Marc Menhart , The W. W. Williams company

, The W. W. Williams company Anna Adika , Serraview America, Inc.

, Serraview America, Inc. Kelly Becker , Colorado Housing and Finance Authority

, Colorado Housing and Finance Authority Chris Clancy , Wingspan Care Group

, Wingspan Care Group Terri-Anne Crawford , Polk County Tax Collector

, Polk County Tax Collector Co- Nghiep Ho , Fullerton College

, Ed Boraas , Concordia University of Edmonton

, of Mark Breen , Vail School District

Small Business

Jason Jaurique , City of Rancho Mirage

, City of Rancho Mirage Richard Roark , Bay Federal Credit Union

, Bay Federal Credit Union Dan Phillips , Victoria Police Department

, Police Department Michael Tomasek , WESTconsin Credit Union

, WESTconsin Credit Union Phillip Partin , Roper Pump Company

, Roper Pump Company Kevin Ruthven , CAA Niagara

, CAA Niagara Dan Domagala , Denver Botanic Gardens

, Denver Botanic Gardens Ann Gross , Mennonite Mutual Insurance Company

, Mennonite Mutual Insurance Company Jim Ganotis , Destination Cleveland

, Destination Cleveland Mark Gremmert , Fire and Police Pension Association

Visionary & Growth Leaders

Denish Haripal , EnX Group

, EnX Group Sheri Horwitz , Synchronoss

, Synchronoss Michelle Bourgeois , St. Vrain Valley School District

, St. Vrain Valley School District Rob Morse , Platte River Power Authority

, Platte River Power Authority Erica Ciupak , Society of Manufacturing Engineers

, Society of Manufacturing Engineers Jomar McDonald , Adler University

, Adler University Dave Blum , Hylant Group, Inc.

, Hylant Group, Inc. Luisa Andrews , Toronto Community Housing Corp.

, Toronto Community Housing Corp. Howard Miller , UCLA Anderson School of Management

To see the complete list of winners and learn more about the awards, please visit the 2021 Info-Tech CIO Awards page.

To see the complete list of winners and learn more about the awards, please visit the 2021 Info-Tech CIO Awards page.

