Info-Tech Research Group Highlights Exponential IT as a Solution for Increased Profitability in Non-Durable Goods Manufacturing

In its latest industry blueprint, Info-Tech Research Group highlights the critical need for non-durable goods manufacturers to adopt an Exponential IT mindset. The firm's research offers practical strategies for IT teams to integrate advanced technologies, build a flexible workforce, and ensure seamless technology governance.

TORONTO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - With persistent supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and rising operational costs, non-durable goods manufacturers must navigate a complex landscape to remain resilient and profitable. Info-Tech Research Group, in its latest blueprint, Priorities for Adopting an Exponential IT Mindset in the Non-Durable Goods Manufacturing Industry, advises that the adoption of advanced exponential technologies is essential for sustainability and competitiveness. In the new resource, the global research and advisory firm addresses how manufacturers can leverage AI, IoT, and advanced robotics to enhance precision, efficiency, and customization amid these challenges.

Info-Tech Research Group’s “Priorities for Adopting an Exponential IT Mindset in the Non-Durable Goods Manufacturing Industry” blueprint offers practical strategies for IT teams to integrate advanced technologies, build a flexible workforce, and ensure seamless technology governance. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"For the manufacturing industry, the adoption of advanced, exponential technologies is no longer a luxury but a necessity for survival and competitive success," says Shreyas Shukla, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Industry 5.0 has begun to usher in a profound paradigm shift that challenges traditional manufacturing philosophies. The integration of technologies like artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and advanced robotics enables a level of precision, efficiency, and customization previously unimaginable."

Info-Tech recommends the transformative potential of shifting from traditional IT methods to Exponential IT. By embracing advanced technologies, manufacturers can significantly improve operational processes, drive product innovation, and build a more adaptable and resilient business model.

To achieve this transformation, the firm advises that IT leaders within the manufacturing sector focus on strategic initiatives that drive technological integration and workforce adaptability. Info-Tech's blueprint emphasizes the importance of robust IT infrastructure, seamless technology integration, and cultivating a flexible, skilled workforce ready to harness new digital tools.

"The role of IT in this transformation is nothing short of critical. Advanced IT maturity will be essential to integrating new technologies into existing manufacturing ecosystems as well as enabling seamless connectivity, data integrity, and system security," explains Shukla. "CIOs are beginning to take center stage in navigating industry challenges effectively and steering their organizations toward a future that is more efficient, sustainable, and profitable. This is why it is crucial for CIOs to understand the working priorities that underpin the use of Exponential IT and use these concepts to their advantage."

Info-Tech's research highlights several critical priorities for non-durable goods manufacturers, including the need to develop a robust IT infrastructure, integrate advanced technologies seamlessly, and cultivate a flexible workforce capable of leveraging new digital tools. These strategies are essential for fostering innovation, improving productivity, and maintaining a competitive edge in the market.

The blueprint details four key priorities for non-durable goods manufacturers to focus on when adopting an Exponential IT mindset. These recommended priorities for IT are:

Lead New Technology Governance: Establishing robust governance models is critical for ensuring technology is used ethically, aligns with regulatory standards, and secures both data and intellectual property. Effective governance also addresses interoperability between new and legacy systems, managing risks associated with digital transformations, including cybersecurity threats.



Deliver Autonomously: The adoption of autonomous technologies enhances efficiency, precision, and scalability in production processes. These technologies streamline operations, reduce human error, and optimize resource use, leading to significant cost savings and improved product quality.



Team Up DataOps With ModelOps: Clean, integrated data is essential for AI and machine learning applications, driving rapid, data-driven decision-making. Establishing reliable data and model services enhances decision-making, reduces operating costs, and supports predictive and prescriptive insights.



Prioritize Human-Centered Leadership: Emphasizing human-centered IT leadership fosters an environment where technology enhances rather than disrupts. This approach minimizes resistance to change, improves retention, and involves employees in technology decisions, leading to a collaborative, innovative workplace.

By strategically aligning IT initiatives with organizational goals and fostering a culture of innovation, non-durable goods manufacturers can overcome the barriers to digital transformation. Info-Tech's comprehensive blueprint offers practical guidance on building a robust IT infrastructure, managing risks effectively, and creating a data-driven environment that supports continuous improvement and innovation.

Adopting these strategic priorities will enable manufacturers to navigate the complexities of the digital age, drive significant improvements in operational efficiency, and maintain a competitive edge. Info-Tech Research Group's research equips industry leaders with the insights and tools necessary to embrace Exponential IT and transform their operations for long-term success.

For exclusive and timely commentary on this topic from Info-Tech's analysts, including Shreyas Shukla, an expert on the manufacturing industry, and to access the complete Priorities for Adopting an Exponential IT Mindset in the Non-Durable Goods Manufacturing Industry blueprint, please contact [email protected].

Info-Tech LIVE 2024

Registration is now open for Info-Tech Research Group's annual IT conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2024, taking place September 17 to 19, 2024, at the iconic Bellagio in Las Vegas. This premier IT industry event will also offer journalists, podcasters, and media influencers access to exclusive content, the latest technology research and trends, and the opportunity to interview industry experts, analysts, and speakers. To apply for media passes to attend the event or to gain access to research and expert insights on trending topics, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group