Info-Tech Research Group Partners With TechTables to Elevate Public Sector IT Conversations Across North America

"This partnership represents an important opportunity to help the public sector better serve its constituents," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Global Services Officer, Hannes Scheidegger. "TechTables has built an exceptional platform that connects directly with the very leaders we strive to serve, the CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives driving modernization across government and accelerating critical projects. By collaborating with Joe and his audience, we're creating authentic, narrative-driven conversations that help public sector leaders navigate complex IT challenges and newer technologies. We are truly better together."

Through this collaboration, TechTables and Info-Tech will produce multi-episode podcasts under the TechTables Better Together series, featuring Info-Tech analysts and executives alongside public sector CIOs. Each episode will explore emerging technology priorities such as AI adoption, cybersecurity, data governance, and the modernization of citizen services, combining TechTables' narrative storytelling with Info-Tech's research-driven insights.

"Info-Tech Research Group has long provided public sector leaders with guidance they can apply directly to their mission," says Joe Toste, Founder and Host of TechTables. "Tom Zehren's insights on IT transformation and the firm's recent research on technology trends align strongly with the conversations our audience values. Through this partnership, we will feature timely perspectives from Info-Tech experts alongside senior CIOs and help leaders navigate the challenges shaping government technology."

The Miami Live Podcast Tour, hosted in partnership with the City of Coral Gables, will include a discussion with Tom Zehren on the future of IT leadership and the insights shared in his recent keynote at Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas. The session is designed to promote peer learning through a small-group, conversational format focused on real-world challenges faced by state, local, and higher education leaders.

"TechTables provides a trusted space for technology leaders to speak authentically about the challenges and opportunities shaping their mission," said Tom Zehren, CEO of Info-Tech Research Group. "This partnership enables us to join those conversations directly, meet CIOs and senior leaders where they are, and demonstrate Info-Tech's expertise and commitment to supporting IT in the public sector market. As we build toward Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, we're excited to bring these conversations to life and continue supporting the leaders who are transforming government through technology."

The collaboration will continue into 2026 with participation at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, where TechTables will host recorded sessions with industry leaders and analysts. The partnership emphasizes both organizations' commitment to fostering dialogue, connection, and shared learning across the public sector IT community.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

About TechTables

TechTables is the #1 Video Podcast for Senior Public Sector Leaders, featuring in-depth conversations with CIOs, CTOs, and technology leaders from state, local, higher education, and K-12 organizations. Through its podcast, live events, and private Collaboratory community, TechTables connects technology leaders and facilitates peer learning across the public sector. TechTables is known for creating authentic, relationship-driven content that helps government technology leaders navigate complex challenges and drive innovation. Subscribe for new episodes at techtables.com.

