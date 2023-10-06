Info-Tech Research Group Shares Four-Phase Plan to Help IT Leaders in Healthcare Manage Applications and Maximize Organizational Value

News provided by

Info-Tech Research Group

06 Oct, 2023, 11:46 ET

In the new research, the global IT research and advisory firm highlights the need for healthcare organizations to have a holistic dashboard of application performance and dispositions to help guide and inform planning and investment discussions.

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The future of work continues to trend increasingly digital across the healthcare industry, but many organizations lack full visibility into their overall application portfolio. Inevitably, application sprawl creates process and data disparities, redundant applications, and duplication of resources, presenting a significant barrier to business agility and responsiveness. The shift from strategic investment to application maintenance creates an unnecessary constraint on innovation and value delivery in the already constrained healthcare industry. In response, Info-Tech Research Group has published its new resource, Application Portfolio Management Foundations for Healthcare Organizations, to assist IT leaders within healthcare organizations in managing their applications to maximize organizational value.

Continue Reading
Info-Tech Research Group advises taking a holistic approach to transition to product-centric delivery through product lifecycle management, product delivery management, and application portfolio management (APM). When it comes to APM, what is unknown is also unmanageable. Through the firm’s new resource, IT leaders in healthcare can access the APM Research Center and the Application Portfolio Snapshot. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)
Info-Tech Research Group advises taking a holistic approach to transition to product-centric delivery through product lifecycle management, product delivery management, and application portfolio management (APM). When it comes to APM, what is unknown is also unmanageable. Through the firm’s new resource, IT leaders in healthcare can access the APM Research Center and the Application Portfolio Snapshot. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

The research highlights that while modern software options have decreased the need for organizations to have robust in-house application management capabilities, the governance of organizations' applications portfolio still requires a centralized IT oversight to ensure the best return on investment.

"IT has an increasing need to discover and support all applications in the organization, especially since unmanaged and unsanctioned applications can lead to increased reputational risk," says Vince Mirabelli, principal research director of Applications Delivery and Management at Info-Tech Research Group. "As such, organizations need a holistic dashboard of application performance and dispositions to help guide and inform planning and investment discussions. Application portfolio management is an important tool to determine if an application's value and performance are up to standard and can help meet future goals." 

The firm explains in the new resource that healthcare organizations are vulnerable to changing markets as well as both internal and external pressures. However, application portfolio management (APM) provides the opportunity to compile multiple priorities and perspectives, leading to an integrated holistic approach that will best serve the organization.

To help IT leaders in healthcare rationalize their organizations' applications in accordance with business priorities and build the right APM process for their organizations, Info-Tech Research Group has developed a four-phase plan, as outlined below:

  1. Phase 1: Lay Your Foundations
    The first phase includes assessing the current application portfolio; determining the narrative and pain points; defining goals, metrics, and applications categories; and outlining APM steps and roles.
  2. Phase 2: Improve Your Inventory
    The second phase requires the population of inventory and alignment to business capabilities.
  3. Phase 3: Rationalize Your Applications
    The third phase guides IT leaders through the assessments of business value, technical health, end-user perspective, and total cost of ownership.
  4. Phase 4: Populate Your Roadmap
    The fourth and final phase covers the optional assessment of redundancies, the prioritization of initiatives, and the determination of dispositions and ongoing APM cadence.

Info-Tech Research Group further advises IT leaders in healthcare that while the development and maintenance of applications portfolios can be outsourced, accountability must remain in-house. Healthcare organizations face unique challenges not often experienced outside the industry, including the prevalence of legacy systems, a complex regulatory environment, patient privacy, resourcing constraints, and the ever-evolving technology landscape. As IT leaders pursue holistic APM, these challenges must be considered and addressed.

To access the full resource, including an in-depth breakdown of the four-phase plan to maximize organizational value through APM, download Application Portfolio Management Foundations for Healthcare Organizations.

For media inquiries on the topic or to get exclusive, timely commentary from Info-Tech analysts, please contact PR manager Sufyan Al-Hassan at [email protected]

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and over 200 IT and industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Also from this source

Predictive Maintenance Leads to Higher Production Output and Lower Maintenance Costs: New Resource From Info-Tech Research Group

Predictive Maintenance Leads to Higher Production Output and Lower Maintenance Costs: New Resource From Info-Tech Research Group

In a newly published resource, the global IT research and advisory firm explains that predictive maintenance can help organizations make the most of...
Redefining Insurance With Technology: Info-Tech Research Group Publishes New Blueprint for Legacy System Upgrades

Redefining Insurance With Technology: Info-Tech Research Group Publishes New Blueprint for Legacy System Upgrades

The firm's latest research highlights the urgent need for insurance companies to shift from complex, costly legacy systems burdened with outdated...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.