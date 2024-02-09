Info-Tech Research Group's SoftwareReviews Reveals the Top 2024 AI-Integrated Business Intelligence Tools

SoftwareReviews' latest Data Quadrant report highlights the top-rated business intelligence and analytics software solutions that are harnessing AI analytics trends to help organizations improve decision making in 2024.

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape and a division of Info-Tech Research Group, has revealed its new 2024 Business Intelligence and Analytics Data Quadrant. The firm's report identifies the seven top business intelligence (BI) software providers in the Enterprise and Midmarket spaces and recognizes them as Gold Medalists for the year.

BI tools collect data from various segments of an organization, synthesizing it into comprehensive reports or dashboards to aid in decision-making. Recently, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with these tools has revolutionized data refinement, preparation, and labeling processes. This AI-driven automation saves a significant amount of time and enhances productivity. By leveraging AI, these modern business intelligence platforms can organize and represent data, create analytical frameworks to deliver insightful views, detect emerging patterns, and provide forecasted results or insights.

"Business intelligence and analytics software is what data consumers are using most of all. Perspectives are different, use cases are different, and data inquiry complexity varies greatly, so there is a great degree of variability in features, functions, and characteristics of BI and analytics tools," says Igor Ikonnikov, principal advisory director at Info-Tech Research Group and SoftwareReviews. Igor Ikonnikov, principal advisory director of Info-Tech Research Group and SoftwareReviews. "For example, some tools may be extremely business user–friendly but lack the sophistication of analytical insights, and others are designed for technically savvy users who don't mind writing code to solve highly complex problems. Organizations should ensure that a new BI and analytics platform fits into their existing environment without creating any functional gaps or overlapping capabilities."

SoftwareReviews' survey data from 4,241 end-user reviews was used to identify the top BI software providers for the year. The insights are intended to support organizations that are considering options to streamline their BI strategies.

The 2024 Business Intelligence and Analytics Enterprise Gold Medalists are as follows:

The 2024 Business Intelligence and Analytics Midmarket Gold Medalists are as follows:

  • Microsoft Power BI, 8.8 CS, ranked high for quality of features.
  • Logi Symphony, 8.8 CS, ranked high for customer support.
  • Qlik Sense, 8.6 CS, ranked high for data exploration and visualization.
  • Sisense, 8.6 CS, ranked high for BI security.

User assessments of software categories on Info-Tech Research Group's SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. SoftwareReviews' reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class technology research and advisory firm. SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.

For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.

News Releases in Similar Topics

