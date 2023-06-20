INFO TRACK PROGRAM DEBUTED AT 35TH ANNUAL LONG ISLAND BOARD OF REALTORS® EDUCATION CONFERENCE AND TRADE SHOW

WOODBURY, N.Y., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the 35th Annual Long Island Board of REALTORS® Education Conference and Trade Show, OneKey® MLS – the largest multiple listing service in New York – hosted its first-ever Info Track program, a hub of innovative training sessions and expert insights to help real estate professionals grow their businesses and succeed. The all-day seminar June 7 brought together industry leaders who shared knowledge and experience of real estate strategy, with topics including best practices for using the latest tech tools, generating leads, creating a lasting first impression, and becoming an industry leader.

Photo by Howard Fritz, One Fine Day Photography. OneKey MLS Leadership, (from left) Chairperson of the Board of Managers Frank DellAccio; CEO Richard Haggerty; and COO Melissa King, were joined by T3 Sixty President and CEO Jack Miller to discuss the future of real estate and the wealth of opportunity made available to subscribers through the Multiple Listing Service on June 6th at the 35th Annual LIBOR Education Conference.

Info Track keynote speaker Jack Miller, President and CEO of T3 Sixty, shared high-level observations on the state of the industry and key insights for brokers and agents on leveraging technology to fuel business growth. T3 Sixty, a trusted advisor and management consultancy in the residential real estate brokerage industry, recently released the landmark 2023 Tech 200 report, naming the best real estate technology products and end-to-end platforms available on the market today. A consistent contributor to the Swanepoel Trends Report, Miller referenced the reports, along with his two decades of experience and a wealth of knowledge, to provide a roadmap for using national trends to create local success.

"The goal of Info Track is to provide insightful, vetted professional development strategies designed to help industry leaders set and exceed their goals," Miller said.

Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey® MLS; Melissa King, COO of OneKey® MLS; and Frank DellAccio Jr., Chairperson of the OneKey® MLS Board of Managers; co-hosted an informative panel, Maximize Your MLS, on how to build and market successful real estate businesses using the iconic services available to OneKey MLS participants and subscribers.

"Continuous education and professional development are vital to your ongoing success, no matter what step of your career path you're on," said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey® MLS. "Info Track cultivates key lessons, strategic tips and a wealth of insider insights to help our industry professionals continue to improve their skills and elevate their businesses."

High-achieving broker and licensed instructor, Katheryn DeClerck of Howard Hanna Rand Realty, led a hands-on training seminar demonstrating how to make a memorable first impression and how to continue growing professional relationships. Tapping her passion for technology and more than 20 years of practical experience, DeClerck discussed navigating the rapidly changing industry and achieving goals by starting from square one.

Also featured at Info Track were engaging product demonstrations by CoreLogic, ShowingTime and Down Payment Resource.

