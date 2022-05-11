SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The work of Houston doctors and researchers is getting international attention. The most researched areas in Houston after COVID are Oncology, Cardiology, and Endocrinology.

According to the KOLs list, the leading institutions are The University Of Texas MD Anderson, Houston Methodist, Harris Health System, Heart Institute, and Baylor College Of Medicine.

Gender diversity among the top Houston researchers

Ana Gannon, Director of technology of the firm Key Opinion Leaders, commented on the issue "It is not common to see the level of gender diversity we see in Houston in terms of researchers that are creating international impact with their work and findings."

"To give an example, within the group of Houston researchers working on next-generation cancer therapies, such as CAR-T, and whose work is having an international projection, the vast majority of them are women," Mrs. Gannon added.

The analysis prepared by the firm Key Opinion Leaders and available at keyopinionleaders.com quantifies the level of impact of researchers around the world for specific medical concepts like medical conditions, medications, active ingredients, treatments, devices, and more.

What is a "Key Opinion Leader"?

A key opinion leader (KOL) is an expert, thought leader, or influencer who has earned the trust of their peers for an area of knowledge. In healthcare, KOLs play an essential role in shaping the discourse around key issues and helping to drive change within the health system. Patients, physicians, and sometimes even regulatory agencies accept their input while making decisions .

Top Houston Researchers working on next-generation Cancer therapies

According to the KOLs list, some of the Houston researchers whose work on next-generation cancer therapies is getting the most international attention are:

Elizabeth J. Shpall , Department of Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy, Division of Cancer Medicine, Houston, Texas May Daher , Stem Cell Transplantation And Cellular Therapy, The University Of Texas Md Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas Margaret R. Spitz , Dan L. Duncan Cancer Center, Baylor College Of Medicine , Houston, Texas Mayela Mendt , Stem Cell Transplantation And Cancer Biology Department. Md Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas

