Infobase Acquires Omnigraphics, Expanding Portfolio of Critical Health Reference Content for Educators and Librarians

Expanding Portfolio of Content Responding to Public Health Needs Infobase's rich 80-year history of providing factual and trusted content to K–12 and academic educators, public libraries, and corporations is now enhanced by Omnigraphics, which Gale Research founder Fred Ruffner launched more than 35 years ago. With this acquisition, Infobase continues to add valuable and trusted resources to its databases, connecting educators and librarians with the solutions they need to fill learning gaps and adding important content on personal and public health issues, disability management and legal protections, mental health and wellness, diversity, critical teen physical and mental health topics, and teen finance including literacy, college planning and readiness, understanding investing, and more.Through this acquisition, Infobase notably expands its editorial capabilities through the offshore integration of the Omnigraphics team.

Serving Infobase and Omnigraphics Customers Faster and More Efficiently

"We are listening to the feedback from our customers and hear the continued need for reliable reference resources integrated into learning solutions in order to meet the ongoing needs of students and patrons," explained Paul Skordilis, CEO of Infobase. "Infobase facilitates the connection between content and the learning experience with our robust, intuitive, cloud-based solutions utilized in both the library and for classroom curricula. Omnigraphics is the 'go-to' resource students and patrons use to get answers to health questions as they navigate the increasingly noisy, and often unreliable, landscape of medical information." Skordilis is also excited about serving customers in other ways. He explains, "Welcoming the full Omnigraphics team, both here in the U.S and offshore in India, offers Infobase access to new resources and skill sets, which will increase our editorial velocity considerably and allow us to serve our customers faster and more efficiently."

About Infobase:

Infobase, a Centre Lane Partners portfolio company, is an educational solutions provider facilitating the connection between content, people, and the learning experiences that empower all users to evolve personally and professionally throughout their lives. Infobase delivers award-winning multimedia reference content, online tools and technology, and professional development and training solutions to the school, academic, and public library communities.

Enabled by such well-known brands as Facts On File, Learn360, Credo, The Mailbox®, Films Media Group, Bloom's, Ferguson's, and Firsthand, Infobase provides students, educators, librarians, parents, and professionals with the broad range of solutions they need to inspire, enable, and inform lifelong learners. For more than 80 years, Infobase has been a reliable, authoritative resource providing flexible options for accessing educational content whether in school, at the library, or at home. To learn more, visit https://www.Infobase.com .

About Omnigraphics:

Omnigraphics is a reference publisher headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, which was launched in 1985 by Fred Ruffner, founder of Gale Research, and was part of the global data intelligence company, Aggregate Intelligence, Inc. Since 1985, Omnigraphics has been carrying out the mission of providing authoritative and engaging reference products for libraries and schools, delivering high quality content in innovative and traditional ways, based on the needs and preferences of users. Flagship products include the Health Reference Series, the Disability Series, the Health Reference Library with 100+ key health topics, The Teen Resource Center, packed with practical and engaging reference content for teens, and the Diversity Collection. To learn more, visit www.omnigraphics.com .

