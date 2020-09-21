Infobase Announces Relaunch of Ferguson's Career Guidance Center

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobase, the award-winning provider of the Infobase Media Cloud and the Infobase Learning Cloud, today announced the relaunch of the award-winning Ferguson's Career Guidance Center, with extensive new and updated multimedia career content, a fully responsive and intuitive new design, and powerful new interactive tools and resources to help users better navigate the world of career exploration, planning, preparation, and readiness.

"The new Ferguson's Career Guidance Center is an unparalleled resource for lifelong career exploration and planning," said Paul Skordilis, president and CEO of Infobase Holdings. "It offers a wealth of resources to support users at every step of their career journey. With the database's enhanced design and new features and functionalities, users in middle school continuing all the way through adulthood will find valuable and actionable information for their professional lives."

"I don't know of any other career resource that offers the range—or depth—of career information that we have in Ferguson's Career Guidance Center. Whether users are looking to assess their career goals and interests, plan their education, explore professions, learn workplace skills, find apprenticeships and internships, or conduct a job search, Ferguson's delivers the appropriate experience," added James Chambers, Editor-in-Chief at Infobase. He also noted the database's wealth of proprietary content, including the hundreds of video interviews with working professionals and the directories of apprenticeships and internships that can't be found anywhere else.

The 2020 career landscape is changing fast, with new opportunities, new challenges, and new expectations, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ferguson's Career Guidance Center has been completely redesigned and reimagined to reflect this new world, with faster access to the database's up-to-date information and resources, presented in engaging multimedia formats, with enhanced tools and functionality.

"We kept trends in careers, education, and employment top of mind as we rebuilt the database and expanded the content," said Chambers. "It is an excellent starting point and an excellent touch point to come back to over time, as users' interests, goals, and personal needs change."

New features and enhancements of Ferguson's Career Guidance Center include:

Cleaner, clearer, more visual design

Easier, faster access to all core content , with spotlights on high-interest and important areas

, with spotlights on high-interest and important areas Main navigation available from anywhere on the site

Fully responsive and mobile-friendly —get the information you need on the go

—get the information you need on the go A wealth of new content , including:

, including: New content on emerging professions



Two all-new financial aid databases



Newly expanded articles and proprietary directories of internships and apprenticeships



New and updated articles and resources addressing the employment concerns of minorities, people with disabilities, and women



New interactive Career Assessment Tools with an all-new interface



And much more

Enhanced multimedia experience , with videos embedded in Profession profiles and integrated throughout the database

, with videos embedded in Profession profiles and integrated throughout the database More powerful and extensive search

Convenient new ways to browse and filter search results

to browse and filter search results Improved video landing page , enabling fast access to all video content in one convenient place

, enabling fast access to all video content in one convenient place Accessibility improvements , including new VPAT, to provide a comfortable user experience for all users

, including new VPAT, to provide a comfortable user experience for all users New dynamic citations in MLA8 and APA formats

in MLA8 and APA formats New Read Aloud

And much more!

Infobase, a Centre Lane Partners portfolio company, is the esteemed provider of the Infobase Media Cloud and the Infobase Learning Cloud, which deliver award-winning multimedia reference content, online tools and technology, and professional development and training solutions to the school, academic, and public library communities.

Enabled by such well-known brands as Facts On File, Learn360, Credo, The Mailbox®, Films Media Group, Bloom's, Ferguson's, and Vault, Infobase provides students, educators, librarians, and parents with the broad range of solutions they need to inspire, enable, and inform lifelong learners. For more than 75 years, Infobase has been a reliable, authoritative resource providing flexible options for accessing educational content whether in school, at the library, or at home.



