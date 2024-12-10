Infobase Appoints William Rieders as New CEO

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobase, a leading provider of educational solutions primarily targeting the K-12, higher education, and corporate markets, is pleased to announce that William (Bill) Rieders has been named as the company's new Chief Executive Officer after a competitive search process. Bill succeeds John Donoghue, who will remain a member of the Infobase Board of Directors.

Bill is a proven visionary, results-driven leader across education, workforce, and information businesses, where he has driven substantial growth, transformation, and operational excellence across K-12, higher education, and corporate end markets. Bill previously held leadership roles including CEO / Founder of Meteor Learning (sold to Noodle), President of Nelson Education, Executive Vice President of Cengage Learning, and Partner of The Parthenon Group (now part of Ernst & Young). Across these roles, Bill has focused on building high performing teams and driving the adoption of digital technologies within established markets, aimed at increasing learner outcomes and lowering overall costs.

"I am thrilled to take the helm of Infobase and focus on leveraging our portfolio of well-known brands to drive strong outcomes for our dedicated customers, learners, and job-ready talent," said Bill. He added, "I am honored to take on this role and to work alongside the incredibly talented team at Infobase. Together, we will expand our impact and ensure that Infobase continues to be a trusted partner for our 70 million learners worldwide."

John Donoghue, outgoing CEO of Infobase, said, "I am proud of the progress we have made at Infobase during my tenure. I am confident that Bill is the right individual to usher in Infobase's next phase of growth, and I look forward to supporting his vision with my continued involvement on the Board."

About Infobase:

Infobase is a leading provider of educational solutions primarily targeting the K-12 and higher education markets. For more than 80 years, Infobase has curated award-winning reference databases, streaming video platforms, eBook collections, teacher resources, courseware, and more, helping more than 70 million learners achieve academic and professional success. Additional information is available at infobase.com.

