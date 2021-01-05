Infobase Celebrates 80 Years Serving Educators and Lifelong Learners

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobase announced its 80th anniversary of delivering lifelong learning experiences that help users become more informed participants in their learning environments, classrooms, careers, and society. To kick off the celebration, Infobase will provide trial access to many of its proprietary and curated educational resources for one month.

When the company was founded in 1941 under the name Facts On File, its oldest brand, its hallmark resources were print encyclopedias and its trademark On File® binders. Since then, and always in keeping with customers' evolving needs, Infobase has become a leader in the digital education market, today providing exclusively online curated content via streaming media, reference databases, eBook collections, teacher resources, and customizable professional development and training courses to K–12, academic, and public libraries, as well as to companies. The company boasts 33,000 customers and 160 million users accessing its platforms globally and consuming 500,000 videos and 1.7 million article assets.

"I am incredibly proud to be heading a company that has played such a meaningful role in the growth of educational technology over the past 80 years," said Paul Skordilis, president and CEO of Infobase. "Our history in the school and library community runs deep, and I'm deeply grateful for the relationships we've developed with our customers and partners—we can't wait to see what our continued partnership can help us achieve over the next 80 years."

Infobase became the company's official name as more and more brands joined Facts On File through the years—first Ferguson's, then Chelsea House, Films Media Group, Learn360, Vault, The Mailbox®, Credo, and most recently the Infobase Learning Cloud, hundreds of professional development and training courses acquired from Hoonuit. These acquisitions have allowed the company to greatly expand its online offerings, integrate extensive video and multimedia content into its existing products, reach new markets, and launch powerful new multimedia resources, ultimately bridging the gap between education and careers for its lifelong learners.

Today, institutions like the Wharton School, Dartmouth, NYC Department of Education, LA Unified School District, Deloitte, Bain & Company, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs use the company's cloud-based media and learning platforms for content and tools related to professional development and training, social and emotional learning, information literacy, racial literacy, college and career readiness, and digital citizenship in addition to core curriculum areas ranging from science to history, current issues to careers, and more. Infobase's products—among them popular resources like Films On Demand, Bloom's Literature, Learn360, Ferguson's Career Guidance Center, and Credo Reference, among others—have garnered awards and honors such as Library Journal Best Databases, Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence, Booklist Editors' Choice Reference Sources, Choice Outstanding Academic Titles, and The ComputED Gazette's EDDIE and BESSIE Awards, among countless others.

Infobase's focus on backing up citable, authoritative content with flexible digital technology has enabled it to transition seamlessly to the new needs and demands of today's research and instruction, on-site or off, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic—prompting Education Technology Insights to name the company a "Top 10 Distance and Remote Learning Solution Provider."

"I'm excited to lead Infobase into an era of creating and delivering even more flexible digital tools, efficient personalized learning pathways, outcome-based assessment, and real-time analytics that allow institutions across all sectors to achieve better outcomes," said Skordilis.

"At our core, we are a meeting place for educators and learners to discover the content, tools, and technology that they need to perform their jobs better," added Skordilis. "If we keep our focus on that, as well as producing efficient results, we will continue to be successful in fostering a lifelong passion for learning, sharing, and communicating new ideas."

Infobase, a Centre Lane Partners portfolio company, is the esteemed provider of the Infobase Media Cloud and the Infobase Learning Cloud, which deliver award-winning multimedia reference content, online tools and technology, and professional development and training solutions to the school, academic, and public library communities.

Enabled by such well-known brands as Facts On File, Learn360, Credo, The Mailbox®, Films Media Group, Bloom's, Ferguson's, Vault, and the Infobase Learning Cloud, Infobase provides students, educators, librarians, and parents with the broad range of solutions they need to inspire, enable, and inform lifelong learners. For 80 years, Infobase has been a reliable, authoritative resource providing flexible options for accessing educational content whether in school, at the library, or at home. To learn more, visit www.Infobase.com.

