Infobase Named to TIME's America's Top EdTech Companies of 2026

Recognition affirms Infobase's position as the information literacy solutions partner helping educators and librarians build students' most essential skills: how to find, evaluate, and apply knowledge with confidence

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobase today announced it has been named to TIME's America's Top EdTech Companies of 2026. Produced in partnership with Statista, the list evaluated more than 2,500 U.S. education technology companies on financial strength and industry impact, ultimately recognizing 250 companies that demonstrated exceptional performance across both dimensions. Infobase ranked 78th — placing in the top third nationally.

The recognition comes at a moment when the stakes of information literacy have never been higher — or the challenge better understood. Research has consistently shown that students can locate information but struggle to do the harder things: weigh competing credible sources against one another, integrate new knowledge with what they already know, and arrive at a judgment that holds up. Finding information and knowing what to do with it are not the same cognitive task. Infobase was built for both.

"Libraries have always been the infrastructure of human knowledge — not just preserving what matters, but ensuring that those who need it can find it, evaluate it, and use it wisely. That mission hasn't changed. What has changed is the urgency. Being named to this list is meaningful, but what matters most is what it represents: that the work of developing information-literate learners is recognized as essential to the future of education. We're at an inflection point — and we're just getting started."

— Bill Rieders, Chief Executive Officer, Infobase

The 2026 list spans a wide range of education technology — from consumer learning platforms and adaptive tutoring tools to workforce development software and classroom management systems. Infobase stands out as one of the few recognized providers whose work is grounded specifically in information literacy: the integrated workflow of discovery, critical evaluation, synthesis, and application. It is a competency that cuts across every subject and every level of learning — and one that depends, fundamentally, on access to content that has been researched, reviewed, and verified by experts.

Infobase serves K–12 schools and districts, colleges and universities, public libraries, and employers through a connected suite of solutions: subject databases, curated video collections, eBook libraries, research skill-building tools, and professional development resources for educators. Trusted brands — including Facts on File, Learn360, Credo Reference, Films on Demand, The Mailbox®, and The World Almanac — share a common foundation of editorial rigor: every resource reviewed, every claim verified, every update made with the needs of learners and the standards of the field in mind. That foundation is what makes Infobase's solutions a reliable starting point for inquiry — and a trusted partner for the educators and librarians who guide it.

"Librarians and educators have always known that the goal was never simply to help students find information — it was to help them become people who wisely leverage it," said Rieders. "The field articulated that mission long before it had a name. Infobase's role is to give the people doing that work the resources, the tools, and the framework to do it at the scale the moment demands."

The full list of America's Top EdTech Companies of 2026 is available at time.com.

About Infobase

Infobase is an information literacy solutions provider serving K–12 schools and districts, colleges and universities, public libraries, and employers. Through an integrated suite of databases, streaming video, eBook collections, and educator tools, Infobase helps students, patrons, and professionals build the durable skills needed to discover, evaluate, and apply knowledge with confidence. Trusted brands — including Facts on File, Learn360, Credo Reference, Films on Demand, The Mailbox®, The World Almanac, Vault, and Bloom's — are backed by more than 80 years of editorial excellence and delivered through modern, curriculum-aligned platforms. For more information, visit infobase.com.

SOURCE Infobase