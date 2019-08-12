Infobip and GoMo Health Partner to Provide Maternal and Child Health Remote Care Coordination Solution

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobip, a global cloud communications company for businesses, announces its partnership with GoMo Health, a leading international population health management company that specializes in virtual care coordination in multiple therapeutic areas including maternal child health. GoMo Health Personal Concierge tele-health programs include interactive mobile messaging, surveying and assessments for prenatal and postpartum women and children up to age 8 resulting in a significant reduction in pre-term births, reduced adverse events, costs, ED visits, and an increase in families and patients being more engaged in their own care.

"We are incredibly excited to work with GoMo Health and share their commitment and understanding of the importance of early childhood health and development. Through our cloud communication platform, GoMo Health customers will be able to receive appointment and exam confirmations and reminders for wellness checkups, hospital pre-registration instructions, pre-operative instructions, lab results, and post-discharge follow-up. These are intended to prevent readmission, prescription notifications, and home healthcare instructions. Upgrading the customer experience should be the goal of every company, so I am glad that we are able to help GoMo Health in this lifestyle engagement program addressing the needs of today's parents and caregivers," says Silvio Kutic, CEO of Infobip.

GoMo Health Concierge Care® touches the lives of millions of patients going through complex and chronic health conditions, including prenatal and postpartum moms and caregivers, to support their self-care and their children's care. Programs promote early childhood literacy, learning, health, and wellness. Infobip provides direct-to-carrier connections for GoMo Health, enabling women and children to receive support in their moment of need via their cell phones.

The GoMo Health maternal child health solutions are among a variety of award-winning programs created using BehavioralRx®, the Science of Precision Health. The scientific methods and algorithms behind BehavioralRx have proven to increase human activation and resiliency that has produced evidence-based improvements worldwide related to maternal and child activation measures, reporting higher outcomes for medically and behaviorally challenged family members.

"We chose Infobip after evaluating a dozen companies. They are an ideal partner who has the global infrastructure and operational capabilities to handle our need to engage patients and their families, via their cell phones, across the globe. And since we are providing tele-health services, we need a telecommunications partner who is extremely reliable with a high level of support and services," says Bob Gold, CEO of GoMo Health.

Maternal child health programs are currently running in the following locations, with more launches to come:

Florida , United States

, Kisumu, Kenya

Maryland , United States

, Mississippi , United States

, Nebraska , United States

, New Jersey , United States

, New York , United States

, Texas , United States

Learn more about these maternal child health programs and more by visiting https://gomohealth.com/maternal-child-health/.

About Infobip

Infobip powers enterprises to deliver messages across any channel, any device, at anytime and anywhere in the world. Infobip's technology creates seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people, simplifying the integration of almost all communication capabilities. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to more than 60 offices on six continents. Its proprietary messaging platform connects to over 800 telecom networks and has the capacity to reach over seven billion devices in 190+ countries. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators.

About GoMo Health

GoMo Health® is a leader in population health management and tele-health patient engagement solutions for hospitals, providers, commercial and government health plans, and employers. GoMo Health Concierge Care® personalizes patient interactions using our proprietary science, BehavioralRx®, The Science of Precision Health, building trust and credibility to motivate higher levels of activation and resiliency. In partnership with health care organizations worldwide, GoMo Health delivers a highly scalable and cost-effective solution for the management of high-risk, chronic, and complex conditions, enabling better self-management, healthy decision making, and improved outcomes.

Contact: Iva Skorin

Ph: +385914691182

Email: iva.skorin@infobip.com

SOURCE Infobip

Related Links

https://www.infobip.com

