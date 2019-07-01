Infobip Awarded Europe's Hottest B2B Startup 2019 at The Europas

Infobip won the "Hottest SaaS or B2B Startup" category. The award adds to an impressive year for the company. Earlier this year, Infobip won the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the year award in Croatia, where the company headquarters are, and in May 2019 it was ranked both by enterprises and mobile network operators as the Number 1 A2P Messaging Vendor 2019 worldwide by the prestigious ROCCO Research.

The Europas are awarded based on thousands of votes gathered from a public vote, which are then combined with industry judges from the venture capital community, major news organizations, and the wider startup arena.

"Coming from the small town of Vodnjan in Croatia we are honored to receive this award and to be recognized by the European Tech community. The Europas recognition shows that everybody through the democratization and accessibility of information has an opportunity to build great stories in practically every corner of the world," said Silvio Kutic, Chief Executive Officer, Infobip.

Infobip is a full-stack Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), with private cloud infrastructure and zero-hop connectivity to telecoms globally. The company is also extending its services from A2P communication to Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), enabling person to person (P2P) communication through a full-stack customer engagement center.

Over the past two decades the way humans interact with various services has evovled. From desktop computers and web to mobile applications and IoT. "Today we are at the forefront of new technologies – conversational UI powered by AI. With IoT, online and offline world are coming together and this will also exponentially grow the number of different ways that people interact with various services. The next frontier for us will be to enable the interactions with services through AR and VR. We are very excited for the times ahead at Infobip," Kutic concluded.

The Europas Awards are in their tenth year and is the only independent and editorially driven event that recognizes the European tech startup scene. The annual show is a combination of a deep-dive panel discussions on the hottest topics in tech, with this year panels featuring "Tech and Responsibility: What does Tech owe society?" and "A Year in Coverage" where tech reporters from Bloomberg, Business Insider, Wall Street Journal, and sifted.eu discussed the year's most important stories and trends. This was followed by a fireside chat with Mike Butcher, editor-at-large of TechCrunch Europe, and tech pioneer Brent Hoberman, Chairman and co-founder of the Founders Factory and Founders Forum.

The whole event is curated by The Pathfounder, which was founded by tech journalists Dianne See Morrison and Mike Butcher.

About Infobip

Infobip powers enterprises to deliver messages to their customers across any channel, any device, at anytime and anywhere in the world. Infobip's technology creates seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people, simplifying the integration of almost all communication capabilities. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to more than 60 offices on six continents. Its proprietary messaging platform connects to over 800 telecom networks and has the capacity to reach over seven billion devices in 190+ countries. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators.

About The Europas Award

The Europas is the premier awards for Europe's hottest tech startups celebrating the most ambitious and innovative tech companies across 20 categories. Founded in 2009 and still run today by Mike Butcher, The Europas concentrates on the newest companies on the scene and also brings together the mid and late stage technology startups, as well as leading investors and media in the EMEA region. It's a genuine, editorially driven, independent awards, judged, in part, by the community itself.

