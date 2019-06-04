Infobip Launches Rich Communications Services With Google to Businesses in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobip, a global cloud communication company for businesses and a leader in omnichannel engagement enables Rich Communications Services (RCS) together with Google RCS Business Messaging (RBM) throughout Mexico. RCS allows businesses to carry branded, 2-way rich communications with predefined replies and action buttons delivering visually appealing and interactive content such as video, high-res images, and files natively on mobile phones.

''We are pleased to have Infobip a part of our RCS Business Messaging program, working closely with businesses in Mexico to provide their customers with upgraded experiences directly from Messages,'' said Alexandre Allemand, Business Messaging Partnership Manager at Google. ''With RCS, businesses can send more useful and interactive messages to their customers. This means that a retailer can send a beautiful carousel of photos of their product and customers can interact further with the business all without leaving the messaging app."

In Mexico several companies are already utilzing RCS for customer dialogue. Club Comex, one of the largest paint manufacturer and distributor of paints and waterproofing products recognized the potential of RCS to inform their customers about their latest offers, sales, and campaigns.

"For Club Comex, RCS has been a new experience of communication to our end-costumers, giving them clear ideas of inspiration, color, and product through photos, videos, and interactive buttons helping our Club Comex costumers understand our value proposition," said Rebeca Gonzalez Huerta, Senior Marketing Manager Loyalty and CRM at Club Comex.

The GSMA has seen RCS generate increased market potential with a significant number of consumers being exposed to what RCS Business Messaging has to offer. Operators and communication platform providers like Infobip have the technology in place enabling RCS-based customer experiences.

"We are seeing real momentum with multiple markets launching enhanced RCS messaging services for their subscribers which continues the current trend for launches around the world," said Henry Calvert, Head of Future Networks programme, GSMA. "We are also seeing numerous live marketing campaigns from multiple global brands based on RCS Business Messaging. They set to benefit from not only the huge commercial opportunity but also the opportunity it presents to engage more closely with consumers."

Utel University, a leader in online education knows that engaging and impactful dialogue is imperative to its students when announcing new programs and schedule changes.

"Infobip's enablement of RCS allows for responsive 2-way communications imperative to our students and prospects. Being an online university, our students may be time zones apart and it is important communicating over the channels our students use and prefer. We take advantage of RCS to publicize, in an innovative way, the new academic programs that we incorporate into our offer to boost their professional development," said Ana Gabriela Barrera Garcia, Inbound Marketing Coordinator at UTEL University.

''Infobip's RCS solution enabled natively on most phones is helping enterprises improve customer experience and customer loyalty enriching and extending a business omnichannel marketing approach. We couldn't be more thrilled seeing our Mexican clients launching RCS building their brands stronger, connecting to their customers in new, highly engaging ways,"' said Silvio Kutic, CEO of Infobip.

About Infobip

Infobip powers enterprises to deliver messages across any channel, any device, at anytime and anywhere worldwide. Infobip's technology creates seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people and simplifies the integration of almost all communication capabilities. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include 61 offices on six continents offering in-house developed messaging platform with the capacity to reach over six billion mobile devices in 190+ countries connected to over 800 telecom networks. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators.

Infobip will be speaking at the GSMA Business Messaging Awareness Lab in Mexico City on June 5th. More information on the event here. Media interested in attending the event should contact: Tina Loncaric, Global Public Relations Director tina.loncaric@infobip.com.

