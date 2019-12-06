Infobip Partners With WMC Global Helping US Based Businesses Build Secure Customer Experiences

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobip, a global cloud communication platfom company and a leader in omnichannel customer engagement partners with WMC Global, a market and threat intelligence leader. The partnership will extend Infobip's objective in providing the most compliant messaging solutions for our clients and our US based MNO partnerships. Infobip will be utilizing WMC Global's RISQ Score tool, a solution that ensures consumer-facing content, and that the entities that deliver it can be trusted to support positive customer experiences.

"Fraud is a major area of concern within the mobile messaging space," explains Ian Matthews, President and CEO of WMC Global.

"When consumers have a negative experience through SMS or MMS their impression of the brand and Wireless Carrier is tarnished. Deceptive and fraudulent content impacts thousands of consumers every day, often preying on the most vulnerable in our society. We must raise awareness of fraud within and outside the industry and take effective steps to prevent the ensuing consumer harm. WMC is proud to partner with Infobip to assure that their messaging traffic meets and exceeds the standards of compliancy set forth by the Wireless Carriers network," concludes Mr. Matthews.

WMC Global is specializing in market and threat intelligence combining information and resources from both areas to deliver products that work together to promote positive mobile experiences safeguarding the messaging ecosystem. The company provides reporting, monitoring, mapping and takedown of deceptive, fraudulent, and illegal activity globally.

"As the messaging platforms grow at an exponential rate in the North American markets, Infobip has the responsibility to position ourselves ahead of any sort of spamming or phishing attempts to this marketplace. We are proud to build upon the already existent relationship with WMC Global and to set an example to the industry of what compliant traffic looks like for our Carrier Partners and our customers alike," said Brien Johns Lantzy, Infobip's Business Development Director in North America.

About Infobip

Infobip powers enterprises to deliver messages across any channel, any device, at any time and anywhere worldwide. Infobip's technology creates seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people as well as simplifying the integration of almost all communication capabilities. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include 67 offices on six continents offering in-house developed messaging platform with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 190+ countries connected to over 800 telecom networks. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators.

About WMC Global

WMC Global is a market leader in digital threat intelligence with headquarters in Fairfax, VA and offices in London, UK and Sydney, AU. The company delivers world-leading technology and solutions, enhanced by an unrivaled team of experts to protect our clients' brands by protecting their customers. As a well-respected industry player in the mobile space, WMC Global is the most trusted digital compliance firm in North America, having partnered with all Tier 1 mobile carriers for the past 13 years. The WMC Global portfolio is at the forefront of fighting text messaging spam, eradicating phishing attacks, keeping cybercriminals from targeting our clients, and monitoring consumer experiences for industry compliance. The Company provides its partners with proprietary data feeds of phishing attacks and consumer complaints, threat response and takedown services, automated partner due diligence, and customer experience monitoring.

Contact:

Tina Loncaric

Global Public Relations Director

Infobip

+385-99-4699-343

SOURCE Infobip