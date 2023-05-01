Infobird Co., Ltd Announces Filing of 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobird Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: IFBD) ("Infobird," or the "Company"), a software-as-a-service provider of AI-powered customer engagement solutions in China, today announced it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains Infobird's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or Infobird's website at https://www.infobird.com/.

In addition, Infobird will provide a hard copy of its annual report on Form 20-F, containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to Infobird Co., Ltd, Room 12A06, Block A, Boya International Center, Building 2, No. 1 Courtyard, Lize Zhongyi Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China 100102.

About Infobird Co., Ltd

Infobird, headquartered in Beijing, China, is a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence-enabled, customer engagement solutions in China. For more information, visit Infobird's website at www.Infobird.com.

