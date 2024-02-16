INFOBIRD CO., LTD ANNOUNCES THE SUSPENSION OF CAPITAL RAISING IN THE NEXT THREE MONTHS

HONG KONG, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) ("Infobird" or the "Company"), a software-as-a-service provider of AI-powered customer engagement solutions in China, today announced that there will be no financing plan in the next three months.

Our management team would appreciate for potential investors continued attention and interest to the Company, and we have raised some operating funds in previous financing activities will help us better expand our business. To better protect the interests of our small and medium shareholders, our management team decided not carry out any financing activities in the next three months and suspend previous financing activities conducted by the Company after speaking with and agreed by previous investors. We will continue to diligently develop the Company's business and seek new opportunities.

About Infobird Co., Ltd

Infobird, headquartered in Hong Kong, is a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions. For more information, visit Infobird's website at www.Infobird.com.

