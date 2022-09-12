Infobird Engaged with Global Multinational Enterprise to Drive the Digital Transformation in the Food Service Distribution Industry

BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) ("Infobird" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered customer engagement solutions in China, today announced that it has recently engaged with a globally well-known multinational enterprise to deploy its digital SaaS product "Retail Rubik's Cube", developed by Shanghai Qishuo Network Technology Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Infobird. Retail Rubik's Cube is designed to empower the digital operational analysis of offline stores. This new customer win is an important milestone for Infobird and represents its first client in the food service distribution industry. Currently, this multinational customer operates in more than 10 different sectors, including such businesses as agriculture products, retail, finance, food service distribution and real estate. Today it is one of the largest foreign-invested enterprises with the most investment projects in China.

With the continuous growth of the social economy and the rapid urbanization in China, income level per capita has been improving, leading to a significant change in lifestyle for many. The food service distribution industry has become an indispensable part of people's daily lives. How to improve competitiveness and further expand the market has become the primary area of focus for major restaurant leaders.

During this engagement, Infobird will leverage Retail Rubik's Cube to provide the client with customer intelligent hardware, artificial intelligence algorithm and industry consultants to form a set of overall solutions for store operation improvement. The initiative will primarily cover three major areas of operational status for restaurants, which includes customer flow analysis, customer engagement and merchandising. The analytical data based on the above three areas of operation is expected to empower the client to better understand how the restaurants are performing and potential areas for improvement, in order to enhance the performance and growth of each individual restaurant. In addition, based on historical data collection and situation analysis, predictive analysis of possible scenarios can be conducted in advance for each individual restaurant, enabling them to deploy resources and respond in advance, providing useful reference for more accurate marketing.

As a leading AI SaaS software service provider in China, Infobird is committed to making our clients' customer engagement smart and personalized. Through comprehensive intelligent product systems such as cloud call center, AI Chatbots, intelligent cloud customer service, and intelligent quality inspection, we empower clients with standard and intelligent software products for the whole customer engagement process. Our subsidiary, Shanghai Qishuo Network Technology Co., Ltd, broadens our market expansion potential in the retail and now the food service distribution industry, as we are able to provide a more comprehensive online and offline customer engagement solution to clients.

About Shanghai Qishuo Network Technology Co., Ltd

Shanghai Qishuo Network Technology Co., Ltd is a player of consumer product and retail store digitalization solutions. Right now, the company's business is mainly focused on shoes and footwear industry and has rich experiences in serving leading clothing brands in China. With a deep understanding of the clothing and footwear brand's retail store operation, Qishuo has developed its main product "Retail Rubik's Cube" to empower clients with digital means to better understand and improve the operation process as well as the performances of stores. Qishuo's Retail Rubik's Cube has gained high recognition from its customers and the company won the honor of "Best Retail Practice Case of Big Data Application in China" in 2018.

About Infobird Co., Ltd

Infobird, headquartered in Beijing, China, is a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered or enabled customer engagement solutions. The company's mission is to empower companies to have smart and personalized customer engagement solutions. By leveraging self-developed cloud-native architecture, AI and machine learning capabilities, patented Voice over Internet Protocol technologies, no-code development platform, and in-depth industry expertise, Infobird provide holistic business value-driven customer engagement SaaS solutions to help companies to increase revenue, reduce cost, and enhance customer service quality and customer satisfaction. For more information about the company, visit www.Infobird.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will, "future," "expects," "believes," and "intends," or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events, results, conditions or performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date they are made. In evaluating such statements, investors and prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties and other matters identified in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE INFOBIRD