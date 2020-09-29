Infoblox Added to NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions Contract, Enabling State and Local Governments to Build Next Level Networks

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox Inc. , the leader in Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services, today announced it has been added to the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint Cloud Solutions Contract held by Carahsoft Technology Corp. to provide Infoblox's core DDI, BloxOne DDI , and BloxOne Threat Defense products to participating states, local governments and educational institutions. Infoblox's foundational infrastructure technologies are available through Carahsoft, which serves as Infoblox's Master Government Aggregator®.

As state, local, and higher education entities continue their digital transformation journey, the need to provide true foundational services requires a hybrid infrastructure that extends core DDI into the cloud, fully integrated with their on-premises DDI services. BloxOne DDI enables NASPO members to simplify and scale networking management across hybrid, multi-cloud systems while BloxOne Threat Defense unites threat detection and mitigation across the breadth of the extended network. Together, these solutions enable IT and security teams to modernize their networks with Infoblox's cloud-native microservices architecture and proactively secure their IT assets wherever they are.

NASPO ValuePoint is a cooperative purchasing program facilitating public procurement solicitations and agreements using a lead-state model. The program provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting. By leveraging the leadership and expertise of all states and the purchasing power of their public entities, NASPO ValuePoint delivers the highest valued, reliable and competitively sourced contracts, offering public entities outstanding pricing.

"We are excited to partner with Carahsoft to serve NASPO's state, local and higher education members with foundational technologies that modernize their networks and extend cybersecurity to the edge," said Rufus Coleman, Director for SLED at Infoblox. "BloxOne DDI enables customers to centrally manage network connections in the cloud for thousands of remote branches while Threat Defense increases visibility and scales security controls across the extended infrastructure from on-premises to the edge."

"Carahsoft looks forward to working with Infoblox and our reseller partners to provide core networking and security services to participating NASPO members who are modernizing for the cloud," said Jenna Tabatabaian, Manager of the Infoblox Team at Carahsoft. "The Infoblox team delivers critical tools for connecting and securing hybrid, multi-cloud environments, and we are proud to include them on this contract which makes it easier for our joint public sector customers to acquire the technologies needed to build secure and scalable cloud-based infrastructure."

Infoblox's network security solutions, including BloxOne DDI and BloxOne Threat Defense, are available through NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. Infoblox's solutions are also available through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule 70 GS-35F-0119Y and SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B as well as additional state and local contracts. For more information, contact the Infoblox team at Carahsoft at (866) 421-4683 or [email protected].

About Infoblox

Infoblox delivers the next level network experience with its Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services. As the pioneer in providing the world's most reliable, secure and automated networks, we are relentless in our pursuit of next level network simplicity. A recognized industry leader, Infoblox has more than 8,000 customers, including 350 of the Fortune 500. Learn more at https://www.infoblox.com.

Media Contact:

Lise Feng

[email protected]

SOURCE Infoblox Inc.

Related Links

http://www.infoblox.com

