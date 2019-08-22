Infoblox Announces Cloud Managed DDI to Extend Foundational Network Services at Branch Offices

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox Inc. , the leader in Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services, today announced the launch of BloxOne DDI, the industry's first cloud-managed DDI (DNS, DCHP and IPAM) offering for branch office networks. As enterprises move towards SaaS and cloud-based applications, branch office networks need to evolve their DDI infrastructure to provide an optimal end user experience. Highly distributed organizations also need to reevaluate their network architecture to address the visibility, reliability and management challenges of their remote locations.

As a virtualized and cloud-managed DDI platform, BloxOne DDI enables enterprises to simplify management of highly distributed remote networks as well as to optimize the network performance of cloud-based applications. Customer benefits include:

Enhanced End User Experience : Local DNS name resolution of endpoints helps to ensure that the closest entry points for SaaS applications are being used for user connections resulting in faster response time.

: Local DNS name resolution of endpoints helps to ensure that the closest entry points for SaaS applications are being used for user connections resulting in faster response time. Enterprise Grade Reliability : Moving the control and management functions to the cloud, leaves a lightweight virtual form factor on-site providing local survivability and increased uptime.

: Moving the control and management functions to the cloud, leaves a lightweight virtual form factor on-site providing local survivability and increased uptime. Cloud Managed Automation: Zero-touch provision automates the provisioning of thousands of remote sites and provides centralized policy control - eliminating per site error-prone manual methods.

A recent survey conducted by Dimensional Research highlights the need to rethink networking requirements at the branch office to better serve the business. According to the survey, network reliability at remote locations is lacking: 75% of network administrators experience network interruptions several times a year or more frequently, and 99% of businesses report suffering business impact. What's more, 49% of companies require three or more hours to resolve remote office network outages.

"As a large global operation, we have offices and branch locations throughout the world from manufacturing plants, parts and service centers, to research and development offices. There is a tremendous amount of communication taking place on the network from the branch location back to the corporate data center. We need to have reliable network performance. Any network disruption can result in a substantial loss of money and time. BloxOne DDI has enabled us to gain that critical network reliability at the branch." - Network Security Architect at a large multinational automotive manufacturer

As workforces evolve to include more remote and branch offices, and enterprises continue to undergo digital transformations, enterprises are increasingly relying on cloud-hosted services for critical workloads and are outgrowing traditional WAN architectures. SD-WAN can be a simple and cost-effective way to provide enterprises with reliable and optimized connectivity to cloud based applications such as Office 365, but many fail to upgrade their underlying DDI infrastructure.

"DDI is a critical functionality for network connections, whether in the data center or in the branch. However, too often organizations adopt SD-WAN without considering how their DDI platforms must evolve as well," said Brandon Butler, Senior Research Analyst, Enterprise Networks at IDC. "A lightweight DDI solution allows organizations to execute DDI functions in the branch, such as resolving DNS queries locally without having to backhaul to a datacenter. This enables direct connections to public cloud platforms and ensures enterprises get the full value of their SD-WAN deployments."

"We are proud to continue Infoblox's legacy of leadership in the networking industry,'' said Kanaiya Vasani, executive vice president of products and corporate development at Infoblox. "We want our customers to have a next level network experience that allows them to fully reap the benefits of migrating to SaaS and SD-WAN with a cloud native DDI platform."

To learn more about the BloxOne DDI solution, visit: https://www.infoblox.com/products/bloxone-ddi/ and check out the video to see it in action. The Dimensional Research report can be viewed here .

