Infoblox Appoints Yvonne Wassenaar to its Board of Directors

Former Puppet CEO joins Infoblox Board to support its growth and innovation strategy

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox Inc. , a leader in cloud networking and security services, today announced the appointment of Yvonne Wassenaar to its Board of Directors. A technology industry expert and business transformation leader with extensive experience in cloud, SaaS, security, and enterprise go-to-market strategies, Wassenaar will provide strategic guidance to Infoblox, as the company looks to scale in its next phase of growth.

"Yvonne brings a proven track record of scaling, diversifying, and transforming businesses," said Scott Harrell, President and CEO of Infoblox. "She shares our vision of a future where networking and security unite so our customers can build safer, more resilient digital environments. Her expertise and guidance will be instrumental in helping Infoblox unleash new areas of growth."

Former CEO of Puppet, Wassenaar also held several leadership positions with VMware. She currently serves as a board member for several companies, including JFrog, Arista Networks, Rubrik, and Forrester. With more than 25 years of experience, spanning Fortune 1000 companies and start-ups in various sectors, Wassenaar has served as an advisor and led numerous company transformations focused on unleashing new areas of growth.

"I am honored to join the Infoblox Board of Directors and have the opportunity to work with such a talented and visionary team that is evolving how critical network services accelerate hybrid multi-cloud adoption. DNS plays a vital role in protecting enterprises at the earliest stages of the threat cycle," said Wassenaar.

Wassenaar holds a Bachelor's in Economics from UCLA and an MBA in strategy and operations from UCLA's Anderson School of Business. Her impact and influence on the industry has also earned her several recognitions as a WSJ Woman of Note, Woman of Influence in Silicon Valley, the Boardlist Top 20, and SF Business Times Public Company CIO Award Winner.

About Infoblox

Infoblox unites networking and security to deliver unmatched performance and protection. Trusted by Fortune 100 companies and emerging innovators, we provide real-time visibility and control over who and what connects to your network, so your organization runs faster and stops threats earlier. Visit Infoblox.com , or follow-us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Media Contacts

Ashley Kusowski

Director, Head of Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Hannah Mautz

Ruder Finn

[email protected]

SOURCE Infoblox Inc.