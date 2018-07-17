Infoblox Offers Managed Service Providers New Core Network Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox Inc., the leader in Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services, today announced a new program that combines its market-leading DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) and DNS-based security solutions with a consumption based pricing model to enable Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to fill a gap in their service portfolio.

DDI infrastructure is critical to enterprise networks. Most organizations, however, attempt to manage DDI internally due to the limited availability of such services from typical MSPs. Infoblox is addressing this problem by offering a robust set of services combined with a flexible deployment and pricing model. This allows enterprises to focus on their core competencies, while also giving MSPs an option to provide a full suite of services that include secure DDI.

For MSPs, a robust portfolio of services and flexible pricing and deployment models addresses a wide variety of customer needs without significantly impacting operations or sales motions. The services can be seamlessly added to existing managed offers, greatly reducing the massive upfront investments typically associated with new service creations. A flexible range of potential packages also provides MSPs the ability to scale from entry-level options to offer complete managed secure DDI and threat intelligence solutions.

With this offering, Infoblox enables MSPs to:

Fill a critical gap in their portfolio with essential secure DDI services

Grow their share of wallet with an expanded service portfolio

Offer flexible deployment options, including physical, virtual and cloud-based solutions

Maximize profitability through multiple pricing options

Partner with the industry leader in DDI to improve success

"Having a strong DDI infrastructure is crucial to any business' success, especially as companies move to a more digitally integrated future," said Shaun Antram, Partner at PC Network Inc. "As a provider of global DDI managed services, we think that Infoblox's new offering will significantly help break down upfront barriers – making it easier to ensure that our customers have a suitable infrastructure for delivering their mission critical DDI environment."

"There is a gap in managed services offered by MSPs today," said Dilip Pillaipakkam, vice president and general manager of Infoblox's Service Provider Business. "Infoblox's secure DDI services and the new consumption-based model allows MSPs to capitalize on market demand, offer deployment flexibility to their customers, and pay based on actual usage, minimizing the upfront investment. The model allows us to ensure that we offer solutions aligned with customer need – whether they choose to deploy and manage the solution themselves or consume them as a service."

