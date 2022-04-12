Infoblox Partnership with TELACU Education Foundation to Grow Minority Representation in Cybersecurity announces the successful completion of a pilot program to introduce minority students to the world of cybersecurity

TELACU Education Foundation and Infoblox Create Job Opportunities for Minorities in the World of Cybersecurity Tweet this

"While these students have successfully completed this pilot program, we hope this was just the beginning of a long and powerful relationship between the students and the institutions that came together to offer this amazing opportunity," said Dr. David C. Lizárraga, TELACU Education Foundation Chairman and Founder. "We are committed to furthering this partnership, and to building a strong, diverse candidate pool for the cybersecurity and tech industry."

The Infoblox Diverse Student Certification Program integrated the company's training, certification and mentoring into the University of La Verne's computer science program. The students participating in the inaugural class attended Infoblox courses, previously only available to working professionals. Upon completion of the program, the students were eligible to earn two certifications:

DDI Professional, the world's most popular vendor agnostic DDI certification

DDI Configuration & Administration, Infoblox's most attended product training certification

These classes, certifications, and ongoing mentoring from Infoblox's [email protected] Blox Hispanic employee resource group (ERG) were aimed to prepare the students with foundational skills to embark on careers in IT networking and a notable advantage when seeking employment.

"Through the Infoblox Diverse Student Certification Program, our students gained career ready knowledge from industry professionals and developed invaluable insight that they will carry into their lifelong professions," said Dr. Devorah Lieberman, President of the University of La Verne. "We are deeply grateful to Infoblox and the TELACU Education Foundation for making this possible, and we anticipate that it is the beginning of additional and similar partnerships."

