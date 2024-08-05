Infoblox Unveils New Ecosystem Program to Boost Enterprise Security and Enhance Network Visibility with Certified Integrations

Through the Ecosystem Program, Infoblox collaborates with leading technology partners to simplify integration and innovate together. This helps customers overcome business challenges and enhances their return on it investments.

Key to this is the new Infoblox Ecosystem Portal which features more than 20+ pre-built certified integrations with leading technology partners including Microsoft, Splunk, Hashicorp and Alkira.

Infoblox certified partner integrations undergo rigorous testing, optimization, and validation processes to ensure seamless compatibility, empowering customers to deploy with confidence while reducing deployment time and effort.

These integrations are designed for use with infoblox solutions to improve visibility across tools, automate routine workflows, and strengthen security posture across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox, a leader in cloud networking and security services, today unveiled its new Infoblox Ecosystem Program. Key to the program is a self-service portal that features certified out-of-the-box integrations for leading technology providers. Infoblox-certified integrations undergo rigorous testing, optimization, validation and ongoing updates to ensure seamless compatibility, and are backed by support for Infoblox-developed integrations. These integrations empower NetOps and SecOps teams to break down silos, automate workflows, and strengthen security posture across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments ─ all in one place.

The new Infoblox Ecosystem Portal

With the Infoblox Ecosystem Portal , customers can discover, learn, and rapidly deploy more than 20+ new pre-built certified integrations with leading technology partners such as Microsoft, Splunk, HashiCorp and Alkira ─ with no/low code. The bi-directional exchange between Infoblox DDI, BloxOne® Threat Defense and technology partner integrations enables seamless interoperability, streamlined automation, and an enhanced security posture as well as network management capabilities.

With large enterprises now managing over 76 different security tools on average, this directly addresses business challenges including:

Visibility Gaps: Fragmented network and security tools can leave blind spots, making it difficult to get a complete picture of the security posture and the activities in the network.

Fragmented network and security tools can leave blind spots, making it difficult to get a complete picture of the security posture and the activities in the network. Silos and Inefficiency: 50% of NetOps and SecOps often operate with different priorities and focus areas, leading to disjointed efforts and inefficiencies.

often operate with different priorities and focus areas, leading to disjointed efforts and inefficiencies. Lack of Automation: 64% of organizations who have not invested deeply in network automation say their most recent breach was the result of a known vulnerability.

who have not invested deeply in network automation say their most recent breach was the result of a known vulnerability. Complexity in Security: 91% of security professionals express concern over their organizations' security complexity.

"Managing and securing enterprise networks is increasingly challenging as business environments grapple with the complexities of cloud adoption and proliferation of IoT/OT devices," said Mukesh Gupta, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Infoblox. "The Infoblox Ecosystem Portal makes it easier for NetOps and SecOps teams to collaborate. By integrating certified partner solutions and automating networking and security workflows, we're enriching the IT technology stack with critical data and creating a more coordinated response. Integrated workflows between Infoblox and partner solutions automate routine tasks, enabling IT teams to focus on strategic tasks and drive innovation forward."

Infoblox is uniquely positioned to assist organizations in addressing these challenges through unparalleled DNS visibility and a streamlined integration approach. Infoblox integrations enable the sharing of early threat visibility, authoritative IP addresses, and contextual network data—such as user and device attribution—with other networking and security tools, enhancing overall partner tool efficiency. Leveraging this visibility ahead of other tools helps Infoblox to provide protection on an average of 63 days before an attack. As a force multiplier, Infoblox overall helps companies seeking a multi-layered defense strategy to unlock significant benefits including:

Enhanced visibility: Up to 90% reduction of time in collecting device inventory 1

Up to reduction of time in collecting device inventory Improved operational efficiency : Up to 79% in operational savings 2

: Up to in operational savings Improved MTTR: 70% reduction in incident management3

"The task of IT infrastructure integration can be challenging for enterprises, often requiring incremental time and operational expense. Additionally, these activities are complex, especially given the mix of legacy and modern microservices architectures and underlying API calls. The Infoblox Ecosystem aims to address these challenges while delivering enhanced security and operational efficiency. By collaborating with other industry-leading technology providers, Infoblox is potentially unlocking the ability for customers to discover, learn, and deploy integrations quickly and easily," said Will Townsend, Vice President and Principal Analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy.

With the new Infoblox Ecosystem Certification Program , technology partners can ensure their solutions are optimized for integration with Infoblox, reducing implementation time and effort for mutual customers. For technology partners, the Infoblox Ecosystem Partner Program offers a clear and robust path to collaboration, fostering a strategic partnership with Infoblox that extends their solutions to 13,000+ customers and furthers their market reach.

Leading organizations across diverse industries have successfully utilized the Infoblox Ecosystem, with Infoblox IT also benefiting from the solutions as Ed Hunter, CISO at Infoblox explains: "Leveraging the Infoblox Ecosystem has enabled us to unify our networking and security efforts. The unparalleled visibility and automation features have increased our efficiency and allowed us to focus more on strategic initiatives. It's a crucial component of our IT infrastructure."

For more information on the Infoblox Ecosystem Program and the new Ecosystem Portal, please visit https://ecosystem.infoblox.com.

About Infoblox

Infoblox unites networking and security to deliver unmatched performance and protection. Trusted by Fortune 100 companies and emerging innovators, we provide real-time visibility and control over who and what connects to your network, so your organization runs faster and stops threats earlier. Visit Infoblox.com , or follow-us on LinkedIn or X .

Media Contacts

Ashley Kusowski

Head of Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Stefan Keil

Communications Specialist

[email protected]

Hannah Mautz

Senior Account Supervisor

[email protected]

1 Based on a network with 1.000 IP addresses in: Tolly Test Report - Infoblox Authoritative IPAM for DNS and DHCP

2 Enterprise Strategy Group: Analyzing the Economic Benefits of Infoblox Networking and Security Management in a Multicloud Environment

3 Enterprise Strategy Group: Analyzing the Economic Benefits of Infoblox Networking and Security Management in a Multicloud Environment

SOURCE Infoblox Inc.