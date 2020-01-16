Infocenter Elevated to ServiceNow Elite Partner

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infocenter has been elevated to ServiceNow Elite Partner and has reached the top 5% of all partners worldwide. Elite is the designation by ServiceNow as the highest level of capabilities and performance (formerly known as Gold status).

"Our global team is extraordinary. We are providing highly innovative and rapidly deploy ServiceNow solutions that are transforming our client's critical business processes," stated Infocenter Founder and CEO, Michael Vadini. "We are thrilled about achieving Elite status."

As an Elite partner, Infocenter provides strategy, professional and managed services across all ServiceNow products. Infocenter is also a Certified MSP and Technology Partner providing NOW platform services and certified product solutions enabling digital transformation across the enterprise.

"We are honored to be recognized by ServiceNow," said Steve Lyerly, Infocenter President. "I am incredibly proud of the delivery model we have built and the team performing every day to assure client success."

To view Infocenter's ServiceNow partner page, visit https://www.servicenow.com/partners/find-a-partner/infocenter.html .

About Infocenter

Infocenter is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with teams based across the United States, U.K., and a Global Center of Excellence (CoE) based in Pune, India. For more about Infocenter's capabilities across the ServiceNow platform visit https://infocenter.io/.

Media contact:

Alayna Bolyard

232512@email4pr.com

704-951-4165

SOURCE Infocenter