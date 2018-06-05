InfoComm 2018: Introducing SEAMLESS by Peerless-AV®

An industry leader with over 75 years of audio visual experience, Peerless-AV combined its commitment to the creation of cutting-edge technology and standard-setting solutions to develop a one-of-a-kind all-inclusive or bespoke program for LED video walls. Its dedicated SEAMLESS LED Solutions Team sets the bar for the highest quality design, incorporating a dynamic group of structural and mechanical engineers, product managers, project managers, installers, and sales and service personnel.

SEAMLESS by Peerless-AV offers an all-encompassing support system for Peerless-AV's partners and customers. Key elements of the program include:

Expert Engineering and Design: Experienced engineers and support staff collaborate in a think-tank style environment, creating new and effective solutions.

Experienced engineers and support staff collaborate in a think-tank style environment, creating new and effective solutions. Custom Project Managers: A single point of contact from the SEAMLESS LED Solutions Team is provided to oversee every step of a project, ensuring an ideal solution and timely delivery.

A single point of contact from the SEAMLESS LED Solutions Team is provided to oversee every step of a project, ensuring an ideal solution and timely delivery. Full Installation Services: The team supports the installation, maintenance, troubleshooting, and even post-installation services.

The team supports the installation, maintenance, troubleshooting, and even post-installation services. Dedicated LED Mounting Solutions: Peerless-AV offers an innovative approach to all services, both indoors and out. Specializing in custom LED solutions, the company strives to stay on the cutting edge of what the industry has to offer. Peerless-AV is equipped to work in a variety of markets and environments, giving customers endless design options.

"With an increase in requests for LED Video Walls, we wanted to make the entire process – from design to installation to maintenance – even easier for our customers," said Chad Gebhardt, Senior Product Manager, Peerless-AV. "As a result, we are excited to officially launch SEAMLESS by Peerless-AV. Through this program, our customers are receiving the entire package from a company they trust. They are getting a dedicated team of experts along with high-quality custom solutions and the tools to simplify the whole process."

At InfoComm, Peerless-AV will also be showcasing the newest edition to its SEAMLESS by Peerless-AV program – its LED Video Wall Configurator. Going live in mid-June, the configurator allows users to simply and easily design an LED video wall and request a quote within minutes. The online configurator streamlines the process for Peerless-AV's customers and speeds up the mount development and delivery time. The ultra-useful configuration tool provides additional critical information, such as mount weight, video wall power consumption, and display resolution. This innovative technology is easy to use and sets a new standard for the LED video wall market.

For more information about SEAMLESS by Peerless-AV, please visit: www.peerless-av.com/SEAMLESS.

To schedule a meeting at InfoComm, please contact Beth Gard at bethg@lotus823.com or 732-212-0823.

About Peerless-AV

Driving Technology Through Innovation

For over 75 years, passion and innovation continue to drive Peerless-AV forward. We proudly design and manufacture the highest quality products, ranging from outdoor displays to complete kiosk solutions, digital signage mounts to wireless systems. Whether a full-scale global deployment or custom project, Peerless-AV develops meaningful relationships and delivers world-class service. In partnership with Peerless-AV, you are trusting an award-winning team of experts who will support your business every step of the way. For more information, visit peerless-av.com.

Media Contact

Beth Gard

bethg@lotus823.com

(732) 212-0823

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infocomm-2018-introducing-seamless-by-peerless-av-300659898.html

SOURCE Peerless-AV

Related Links

http://www.peerless-av.com

